NASA wants industry to clone its rocket for half price

10/28/2021

The SLS rocket is the foundation of all future NASA space exploration programs, manned and unmanned.

space bargain

NASA has launched a call to the aerospace industry that is, to say the least, curious.

The space agency wants someone to be able to clone, manufacture and launch its brand new SLS rocket – which has not yet gone into space – as long as it does it for half the price.

The SLS (Space Launch System) has been developed and manufactured by Boeing since 2011, having already cost three times more than the $10 billion initially projected.

The problem is that this cost involved only the development and manufacture of the first prototype. To manufacture new rockets – the SLS is not reusable – and send them into space with a crew once a year, the estimated cost is another $2 billion annually.

It is this cost that NASA wants to cut in half – without charging anything for the $30 billion already spent developing the prototype.

“Specifically, responses should focus on providing information on how to achieve an ESD endeavor [desenvolvimento de sistemas de exploração] accessible as it moves from development to production, operation and maintenance as soon as possible. This will make resources available to other parts of the Artemis program to develop the capabilities needed for sustainable missions that lead to a permanent human presence on the Moon and deep space,” the agency said in a statement.

Privatization

Anyone who qualifies and manages to cut the price in half will be able to count on long-term contracts, as NASA has said it expects to use SLS for at least 30 years. In addition, the company will not only be able, but will also make the rocket available to other space agencies or to interested private companies.

The main objectives to be achieved by the candidate companies are:

Move the project to a continuous production system in which the industry will be responsible for the production of rockets and flight hardware, in addition to operating ground services; ensure a minimum 50% savings per flight cost for production, operations and maintenance costs with at least one cargo flight per year. Costs should include the Orion spacecraft, payload and integration; ability to build and launch at least two other rockets for additional customers, including other government agencies, international partners and commercial entities.

smaller load

The Space Launch System (SLS) is what NASA calls an “exploration-class rocket”. Its first launch, carrying an Orion capsule, is expected to take place by the end of 2022.

The original project predicted that this first prototype would be able to carry up to 70 tons into low Earth orbit, with a version reaching up to 130 tons, to allow it to go to the Moon and Mars.

NASA’s request, made now, however, will be content with a lift capacity of 40 tons.





