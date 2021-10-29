NAVE launches first PC gamer in Brazil with 12th generation Intel and NVIDIA RTX 30

The Cosmic IA30 will offer the best in hardware today

Like Intel official announcement about the next generation of 12th generation Alder Lake processors, several OEM companies and hardware manufacturers are unveiling their products. The Brazilian NAVE revealed the Brazil’s first assembled PC to come equipped with an Alder Lake CPU.

O Cosmic SHIP IA30 offers a setting enough to face a lot in up to 4K. The PC is equipped with a Core i9-12900K, high-end CPU from Alder Lake microarchitecture. The processor has 16 hybrid cores (8+8) of performance and efficiency and 24 threads.

Leaked tests so far show that the CPU must be the best among those currently available from Intel and AMD itself. For example, on the other hand, it can also be the processor that consumes the most, reaching incredible 400W with 5.3GHz overclock on all 8 Golden Cove performance cores.

NAVE’s Cosmic IA30 will be equipped with a Z690 motherboard, ensuring complete freedom to put this i9-12900K at its peak performance. The product description says the PC comes with 32GB DDR4-3200, but it supports DDR5 memories. This is because Intel Alder Lake CPUs will support both technologies, leaving it up to the motherboard manufacturer which technology to make available.



The machine comes with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, GPU playing in 1440p. At this resolution, our tests show that the reference model runs Battlefield V averaging 130 FPS, Metro Exodus with RT and DLSS (66 FPS), Red Dead Redemption 2 (76 FPS) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (112 FPS). all heavy games configured on top quality. RTX even handles 4K with a few tweaks.

When it comes to storage, the Cosmic IA30 offers a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD and 1TB hard drive. The cabinet (GPE 1903) has a glass front and side and has three 120mm fans, it seems, in addition to a CPU cooler from NAVE itself. All with lots of LED for the joy (or not) of a lucky owner of this machine.

No figures were disclosed on this model, but you can get an idea based on the model that takes an i9-10900KF and RTX 3060 that costs R$ 16,969.77. The Cosmic IA30 arrives in the next few days.

