Negotiation stalls, and Corinthians can see Gabriel Pereira leave for free for Jorge Jesus’ team, says website

Gabriel Pereira has a contract until March 2022 and was underway for renewal. However, conversations with Benfica made a deal with Timão

Gabriel Pereira made its debut by the professionals of Corinthians in 2020, but it only came to prominence in 2021. But, it could be that the revelation alvinegra don’t last much longer at Parque São Jorge.

With a contract until March 2022, the midfielder had negotiations underway to extend the bond. However, the conversations, according to the portal ‘My Timon’, they crashed.

That’s because the darling of the Corinthians fans became the target of the Benfica, team led by Jorge Jesus. The ongoing conversations with the eagles are responsible for stopping the deal., until then, taken for granted with the helm.

And the turnaround, according to the portal, makes the climate turn pessimistic in São Jorge Park. Gabriel Pereira, in fact, can already sign a pre-contract with another club and leave Corinthians for free.

On social networks, the Faithful he even took advantage of a photo of the young man with his girlfriend to ask for a contract renewal with the club.

Gabriel Pereira, from Corinthians, training at CT Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Since rising to the club’s professionals, Gabriel Pereira has worked in 32 games, scored two goals and gave an assistance.