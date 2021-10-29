Neto reveals that he was annoyed with Denílson’s decision and says: ‘I’m not a friend’ | Soccer

reproduction Denilson and Neto have exchanged barbs backstage at the Band

The relationship between Grandson and Denilson

it has ups and downs. The two former players have already exchanged barbs and let the backstage rivalry become apparent in the Band’s corridors. Regarding the relationship between the pair, the presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’ admitted that he was resentful of the decision to Denilson Show (see photos in the gallery below)

in leaving the program and migrating to the ‘Open Game’, led by Renata Fan.

— Denilson started in ‘Os Donos da Bola’. We’ve already done a program together. The last time the grid was presented, I called him and said: ‘Let’s stop this bullshit, we’re both ‘nice people’. Let’s get back to talking and it’s all right’. Ask him if that wasn’t it. “When he left ‘Os Donos da Bola’, I didn’t like him because he was very important to the program. I didn’t like him leaving,” he said in an interview with journalist Thiago Asmar’s ‘Pilhado’ channel.

“I didn’t want him to leave, but he left as per his decision and went to ‘Open Play.’ What’s the problem? Today he is happy in the ‘Open Game’, doing ‘merchan’, becoming a presenter. It was really cool for him, but I didn’t want him to leave ‘Os Donos da Bola’ because he was doing so well. He’s a hell of a ‘showman’ and he’s good. (…) I was angry because he left, that’s why — completed Craque Neto.

The Corinthians idol also says that despite the friendly relationship, he doesn’t see Denilson as a friend.

— I’m not a friend of Denilson’s. I have nothing against it. He never came to my house, I never went to his house. I’m 20 years in Band, he’s 10. How can he be my friend if he’s 10 years in Band and I never went to eat at his house? he concluded.