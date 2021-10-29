new bottom is 3% below current level, according to 3 analysts

The negative external scenario and the bad mood of investors with the quarterly results of two of the largest Brazilian companies – Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and the Voucher (VALLEY3) – take the Ibovespa to another low day.

After opening slightly higher and alternating gains and losses at the beginning of the trading session, the index was firmed in the negative field. At 11:38 am, it dropped 0.77% to 104,895 points.

The problem is that, at this level, the Ibovespa would have already broken short-term support. On average, graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to detect very short-term trends, calculate that support was in the region of 105,573 points.

Free fall

Below that, the Ibovespa would be free to drop more than 3% until it finds a new floor around 102,343 points.

There are those who see an even greater fall. This is the case of Igor Graminhani, graphic analyst at Genial. In this Friday’s market opening report, Graminhani recalled that the regions of 105,000 and 102,000 points are weaker bottom markings.

“Thus, the greatest probability would be a sharper correction up to 93,410 points (support left at the end of September and October last year),” says the analyst at Genial.

See Banco Safra, Genial and XP Investimentos forecasts for the Ibovespa.