New Covid Outbreaks Lead China to Postpone Weddings and Cancel Hundreds of Flights

BEIJING — Authorities in Beijing have canceled hundreds of flights and urged its citizens to reschedule weddings and hold shorter funerals, as well as other containment measures to prevent further outbreaks of Covid-19 before the start of the Winter Olympics, scheduled to start in February 4, 2022.

Marcelo Ninio: Small Roadmap of China’s Covid Zero Policy

The world’s most populous country has kept coranavirus cases under control since the end of the first major outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020, thanks to the government’s zero-tolerance measures, including border closures, confinements and long quarantine periods .

Even so, the country is currently facing new outbreaks in several regions that receive many tourists. This scenario has led authorities to order millions of citizens in various cities to stay at home, restrict travel between provinces and undergo coronavirus detection tests.





The number of cases remains much lower than in most countries, with 48 new infections reported this Friday. Still, the Chinese government prefers not to take risks.

Authorities have imposed confinement on tens of thousands of people in Beijing, the nation’s capital and city that will host the Winter Olympics next year, after detecting some cases of coronavirus.

“We should postpone weddings, hold short funerals, not organize dinners and reduce unnecessary meetings,” said the deputy director of the China Center for Disease Control, Pang Xinghuo, at a news conference.

In addition, tourist sites will limit capacity, while the newly opened Universal Studios park complex in Beijing will enter “a state of emergency for epidemiological prevention,” said the deputy director of the Information Office, Xu Hejian.

According to the Chinese platform Feichangzhun, which specializes in civil aviation, half of the flights at the capital’s two main airports were canceled today.

In front of the capital’s medical centers, long lines formed, with people waiting to be tested and to comply with the strict controls implemented by the Chinese health authorities.

Tu Anling, a 24-year-old computer scientist, told AFP she needed a test in order to travel by train to Nanjing, a city about 1,000 kilometers south of the capital.

— Initially, I arranged to meet my friends here [em Pequim], but the recent outbreak made many of them decide they wouldn’t come again,” Anling said.

Many regions are requiring passengers to test negative for entry into their territories, particularly for those arriving from cities where infections have recently been reported.

In all, since the start of the pandemic, China has officially recorded 97,015 cases of Covid-19 and 4,636 deaths from the disease. Across the country, there are already more than one billion people vaccinated with the two doses.