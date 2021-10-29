New Facebook name is announced and becomes meme on networks; check out | Brazil



It’s time for us to use a new brand that encompasses everything we do. That reflects who we are and what we hope to build”, explained Zuckerberg – Reproduction

It’s time for us to use a new brand that encompasses everything we do. That reflects who we are and what we hope to build,” explained Zuckerbergreproduction

Published 10/29/2021 11:25 | Updated 10/29/2021 11:28 AM

Facebook announced this Thursday, 28, that the group will have a new name. Big Tech, which now controls WhastApp, Instagram and the social network with the same name as the old name, will be renamed Meta. After the announcement, the new brand was the target of memes and jokes. On Twitter, several users chuckled with the new name of Zuckerberg’s company.

Check out the best memes about Meta:

paulista will call it mother https://t.co/MYXkqnUT9o — Joleana (@juzao) October 28, 2021

The avatar of Mark Zuckerberg in Meta looks more human than Mark Zuckerberg in real life. pic.twitter.com/mkOxa0tctx — GaboGabbs (@GaboGabbs7) October 28, 2021

facebook is now called META. next step is to call instagram BOTA. pic.twitter.com/B6pWStWXQo — Zelune (@zelune) October 28, 2021

When I see something about that Meta and that Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) metaverse, I can only imagine a future like that… And I’m afraid… pic.twitter.com/rAGlsOwO5C — historiaepoesia.com.br (@historiaepoesia) October 29, 2021

Goal

The change is already underway and, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the old designation illustrated a period of the company that was left behind. “It’s time for us to use a new brand that encompasses everything we do. That reflects who we are and what we hope to build”, explained Zuckerberg in a video released on Thursday.

The holding’s new name derives from the metaverse concept, indicating the interaction between the real world and the virtual world. The idea of ​​Meta is to allow people to have different types of experiences (at work, playing, studying, working out) from Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

“And if this is the future you want to see, I hope you’ll join us, because the future will be beyond anything we can imagine,” said Zuckerberg at the end of the event.