New function on WhatsApp that no one was prepared to receive

At once, the most downloaded and used messaging app in Brazil has released an update with a total of five distinct features.

The good news is that they are now available to all users, whether Android or iOS. Just update the app and have access to news.

The first is that it is now possible to enter the group calls that are in progress directly in your WhatsApp groups. Just tap the “Sign In” button during a call to use this new feature.

The second shows the update of the conversation bubbles, colors and wallpapers to improve the appearance of your conversations.

The third features preview links with more details and larger images. The fourth makes it possible to mute a video and check its size before sharing it.

Finally, the fifth leaves you the option to search for stickers and add them to your media files and status updates.

How to update WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp, you can easily update the app from the app store on your phone device.

“We recommend that you always use the latest version of WhatsApp to gain access to new features and bug fixes,” he says.

On Android, just go to the Google Play Store and search for “WhatsApp”. Then tap the refresh button next to WhatsApp Messenger.

Same procedure applies to iOS. Open the App Store, search for “WhatsApp” and, at the end, tap the update button next to WhatsApp Messenger.

