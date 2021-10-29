New gameplay shows promising combat

An unpublished trailer for Little Devil Inside was released this Wednesday (27), during the State of Play, presentation of PlayStation. The game still doesn’t have a release date, but at least we got to see more about the gameplay and the world.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced the world map of Little Devil Inside and our intention was to show you how travel around the map works when entering a common game mission,” says John Choi, production lead for the game. studio Neostream Interactive, published on the official PlayStation website.

“Basically, we use a ‘mockup effect’ to try to create a dynamic, miniature representation of the world. As you travel across the map, you will find various events. Some are mandatory, but most of the time they are optional,” the publication continues. . “Many of these interactions are simple and can be done without leaving the map travel screen, such as removing a roadblock or refueling your car at a gas station.”

“And there are also times when you can zoom the screen to the gameplay level and perform all the actions in real time to help Billy (the protagonist) complete his quests. Regardless of the quest content, feel free to explore the world map,” he said. “You can travel on foot, on horseback (or on a mule, to be more exact…), in cars and, of course, by train. The journey on foot is slower, but it allows you to go where other means of transport they can’t take you.”

Little Devil Inside goes without a specific release date. The game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.