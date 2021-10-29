New Kindle versions are on sale now

Adepts of digital reading can prepare. O Kindle, the favorite device of e-reader book lovers, has gained two new versions with exclusive features.

Kindle paperwhite is one of the new versions of kindle on NerdBunker

O Kindle Paperwhite, already consolidated line of the device, received a newer edition with 6.8 inches in size, which makes it the biggest version ever released. The model also has 10mm thinner edges, an anti-glare screen so you can read even in daylight, and it’s waterproof — it’s available for purchase now.

Kindle paperwhite Signature is one of the new versions of kindle on NerdBunker

The other product in the Kindle line is the unpublished Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage and 6.8 inch screen. The version has a front light that adapts to various lighting, wireless charging and water resistance. The item is pre-ordered for you to purchase and is expected to ship in mid-November.

In addition to these features, both models come to market with battery that lasts on average up to 10 weeks and Whispersync, a tool that synchronizes notes and bookmarks on any Kindle device.

Both devices can be better enjoyed with a subscription to Kindle Unlimited, service from Amazon that is ideal for those who really like to read.

Subscription costs R$19.90 after the first month of free trial.