New Kindle versions are on sale now

Adepts of digital reading can prepare. O Kindle, the favorite device of e-reader book lovers, has gained two new versions with exclusive features.

O Kindle Paperwhite, already consolidated line of the device, received a newer edition with 6.8 inches in size, which makes it the biggest version ever released. The model also has 10mm thinner edges, an anti-glare screen so you can read even in daylight, and it’s waterproof — it’s available for purchase now.

The other product in the Kindle line is the unpublished Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage and 6.8 inch screen. The version has a front light that adapts to various lighting, wireless charging and water resistance. The item is pre-ordered for you to purchase and is expected to ship in mid-November.

In addition to these features, both models come to market with battery that lasts on average up to 10 weeks and Whispersync, a tool that synchronizes notes and bookmarks on any Kindle device.

Both devices can be better enjoyed with a subscription to Kindle Unlimited, service from Amazon that is ideal for those who really like to read.

Subscription costs R$19.90 after the first month of free trial.