New NASA probe images reveal more details about Jupiter’s atmosphere

With new information collected by the US probe Juno, NASA revealed, on Thursday, more details about Jupiter’s atmosphere and the depth of the Great Red Spot – a huge storm capable of surviving 300 years on the surface of the largest planet in the system. solar. As per the update, the “Great Red Spot” extends 500 kilometers below the star’s clouds. The results obtained also allowed the first 3D view of the planet.

Experts from our #JunoMission science team will reveal a 3D view of the newest findings about Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere. Join us live on Oct. 28 at 3pm ET (1900 UTC): https://t.co/VIlyhRrmpD Image processed by Kevin M. Gill pic.twitter.com/oa07dAgDRt — NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2021

The data were released in a press conference based on two studies published in the scientific journals Science and Geophysical Research Letters. According to the space agency, the results highlight the inner workings of the cloud belts and zones surrounding Jupiter, as well as polar cyclones and even the Great Red Spot (GMV).

Among the relevant findings made by the Juno spacecraft – which has been in orbit since 2016 – about the GMV deal with its height. The new data suggest that the concentration of atmospheric mass inside the storm could potentially be detectable by instruments that study Jupiter’s gravitational field.

“Being able to complement the MWR’s discovery of depth gives us great confidence that future gravity experiments on Jupiter will produce equally intriguing results,” Marzia Parisi, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist, told agency channels Marzia Parisi. Southern California.

Belts of Jupiter

NASA has also published more information about Jupiter’s belts and distinct zones. These are bands of white and reddish clouds that surround the planet and end up being separated by strong winds from the east and west. Responsible for the separation, the formation of these air currents is a mystery to the agency.

However, at Thursday’s press conference, the team revealed a clue that could help in the solution. Juno’s data collected over several passes reveals that ammonia gas from the atmosphere travels up and down in remarkable alignment with the observed jets.





The probe even showed that the belts and zones pass through a transition about 40 miles below Jupiter’s water clouds. At shallow depths, the belts are brighter than neighboring areas. But at deeper levels, below the water clouds, the opposite is true — revealing a resemblance to planet Earth’s oceans, according to the agency’s researchers.