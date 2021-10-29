New PNI coordinator goes to Brasília, but does not take office

Doctor Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel, appointed to be the new coordinator of the National Immunization Plan (PNI), went to the Ministry of Health this Thursday morning (28) to take office. Gurgel, however, told the CNN that he was informed that he would no longer take possession.

“I was surprised because I came to take over. It was Gerson (Pereira), who is deputy secretary of the Health Surveillance Secretariat, who informed me that I would not take over. I’ll go back to Aracaju tomorrow”.

According to the doctor, no explanations were given. Ricardo Gurgel’s appointment was published in the Diário Oficial da União on the 6th. He would take over the vacancy left by Francieli Fantinato, who asked to leave the government on July 7, the day before testifying to the CPI on the Pandemic. Definition of the replacement took 3 months.

Doctor Ricardo Gurgel went through an interview with the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who confirmed his name to head the PNI. According to Gurgel, this was the only time he was with the minister, who also did not explain his future in coordinating the PNI.

“I only met the minister once when he interviewed me and endorsed my invitation,” Gurgel told CNN.

The doctor says he is surprised by the episode and will ask for what he called a “de-appointment”. “I asked for my removal to be published”, he says.

When consulted, the Ministry of Health has not yet responded to the position request made by CNN.