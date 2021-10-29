new residual lot will be paid today; know how to consult

This Friday (29), the Federal Revenue will proceed with the credit in the bank account of the taxpayers of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF). Are the residual batch refunds for the month of October, also contemplating refunds of contributions from previous years.

According to data from the Federal Revenue, BRL 448.5 million will be deposited in bank credits that will include 292,752 taxpayers. Taxpayers, who have priority based on the law, are R$ 169,234,573.08.

Of this number, 4,593 are aged over 80, 40,459 between 60 and 79, 3,862 with a serious illness, disability or serious illness and 14,520 are those whose main source of income comes from teaching.

It is noteworthy that payments will be redirected to accounts that were registered in the act of tax return. When deposits are not credited, the amounts are available for up to a year to be redeemed at Banco do Brasil.

Many times, account problems can be one of the reasons for the amount not being credited. An example is the extinction of the respective account. All information about the Income Tax refund process can be acquired through some channels, which include the RF application for Android and IOS operating systems or on the agency’s website under the option “My Income Tax”.

After locating this option, just click on Consult the Refund. All details will be available to the contributor in this section of the RF platform. For those seeking to redeem the refund amount that was not credited to their account, it is possible to search by electronic means through the official portal of Banco do Brasil.

Another possibility is to call the Customer Service Center of the respective bank through telephones 4004-0001 (exclusive to capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).