New stage of open banking opens the way for payment via Pix without opening bank app – Economy

The third phase of implementation of the open banking at the Brazil, which begins this Friday, 29, has as its main novelty the possibility of carrying out transactions between financial institutions, initially, using the Pix. With this functionality, the consumer will be able to shop online through the instant payment system without having to open the bank’s application.

When finalizing the food purchase order in an app, for example, in addition to traditional payment options such as credit cards or debt and Pix itself, a window for open banking will also appear – which is not a form of payment or a product, but a system.

The Executive Director of Innovation, Products and Banking Services at Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Leandro Vilain, explains that if the consumer chooses to pay through open banking, he will log into his bank account and authorize that system to withdraw the money for payment from his account and transfer it to the destination – whether the application, be the restaurant in question. The transfer will be done via Pix instantly in the open banking ecosystem.

In a staggered manner, banks have entered the open financial system and, since the implementation of the second phase, on August 13, they can, with very low percentages of customers, have access to bank data, such as current account statements, and registrations , such as name and CPF – provided with the consumer’s authorization. According to experts, the system should facilitate the relationship of financial institutions with customers and increase competition in the sector.

Now, in the third phase, which was initially scheduled for August 30, open banking takes a step further, towards payment initiation. Even with a reduced number of customers, for the secure implementation of the infrastructure, third parties or the banks themselves will be able, also with consumer authorization, to access bank accounts and carry out transactions more quickly. “It’s another step in which you allow a ‘third party’ to use your checking account, your card account”, explains Vilain. While in the second phase, banks were allowed to “read” customer data, now, institutions will be able to “write” – carry out – transactions in consumer accounts.

The institution that will initiate payments must be regulated by the Central Bank. Febraban’s expectation is that, in the future, the banks themselves will also be these “initiators” of the transaction.

The new stage of open banking also opens up the possibility for customers to make transfers between financial institutions without switching applications. If the consumer needs to pay a mortgage in “bank A”, for example, but all their money is in “bank B”, it will not be necessary to enter this application to transfer the money to the other bank. It will be possible to do everything in the “bank A” application itself. See how it works here.

Who can use open banking at this time?

The first cycle of this phase runs until November 14th

APIs will be made available, which bridge various applications, for creating, querying and revoking consent, in addition to those that allow sharing of payment transaction initiation service using Pix

The number of customers with access to the service is restricted and defined by the banks

Operation between 6 am and 8 pm, on weekdays only

Limit of BRL 1,000 per transaction

The second cycle runs from November 15th to 30th

The limitation of customers will be 1% of individuals and 1% of legal entities, based on the customer base of the financial institution “holding” the account

The time available for transactions will also be increased: between 6 am and 8 pm on weekdays, with the exception of Thursday and Friday, which will have the service for 24 hours

The third cycle will be between December 1st and January 31st, 2022

QR Code Initiation

All users will be able to access the system

24 hours a day, every day

The last cycle is scheduled for the period from February 1st to February 17th, 2022

Scheduled Pix Start

No limit per transaction

In the future, the idea is that TED, DOC, automatic debit, among other forms of payment, are included in this process.

Which institutions participate?

According to the website of the Central Bank, “institutions that maintain demand deposit, savings or prepaid payment accounts that can be freely operated by consumers and institutions that initiate payment transactions” are mandatory participants in the third phase. Vilain, from Febraban, estimates that, at this stage, around 160 institutions should enter as mandatory participants.

The list of entities able to participate in the Brazilian open financial system can be consulted here.