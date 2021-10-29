New technique confirms the existence of a living great-grandson of the indigenous leader Sitting Bull | Science

Danish scientist Eske Willerslev says that when he started working as a teacher, he hung a poster of Sitting Bull on his office wall. “When I had to make difficult decisions, I looked at him and thought: what would Sitting Bull do in this case?”, recalls the researcher. The Indian chief went down in history as the winner, in 1876, of the Battle of Little Big Horn, in which men from different tribes annihilated the troops of the United States 7th Cavalry Regiment, under the command of General Custer, whose corpse ended up horribly mutilated in the great plains. And Willerslev helped Chief Sioux win one last battle after death: the genetic identification of a living great-grandson.

Sitting Bull was killed by indigenous police in 1890, when he was about to be arrested. A military surgeon, Horace Deeble, then took the opportunity to steal a lock of his hair and trousers, in order to keep them as a souvenir. Both pieces were housed six years later in Washington by the Smithsonian Institution, which returned them to the alleged descendants of the Indian leader in a solemn ceremony in 2007. One was Ernie LaPointe, a man born in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (South Dakota) who was orphaned at 17, enlisted in the military at 18, fought in the Vietnam War and returned with post-traumatic stress disorder that plunged him into alcoholism for nearly two decades, he said in a 2013 documentary Comparison of his DNA with Sitting Bull’s lock of hair shows that the Sioux chief was in fact his great-grandfather.

Willerslev’s team took 14 years to carry out the analysis because they had to invent a new technique capable of identifying tiny fragments of ancient DNA. Sitting Bull’s hair was “extremely degraded” after a century of storage at room temperature at Washington’s Smithsonian Institution Museum. It is the first time that a family link has been established between a living person and a historical figure so distant in time and with such limited genetic information, according to Willerslev, from the University of Copenhagen.

Chief Sioux Toro Sitting, photographed in 1885. Smithsonian Institute

“This method will be useful in cases where there are few amounts of DNA and you want to establish biological relationships, for example, in forensic cases, with the remains of an unnamed cadaver or for identifying a suspect with little DNA available”, he says Willerslev. The study, published this Wednesday in the specialized journal Science Advances, cites interest in such historical figures as King Richard III of England, American outlaw Jesse James and members of the Russian Romanov dynasty.

Biologist Vanessa Villalba, a specialist in ancient DNA, applauds the new work, in which she did not participate. “Complexity arises when we want to estimate degrees of relatedness in two old samples with partial genetic information that are not 100% comparable, as they cover different regions of the genome”, explains Villalba, from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Barcelona. “Another problem that arises when working with old samples is that it is not known whether the relationship is longitudinal, that is, whether they are great-grandfather-great-grandson or, in fact, they are cousins, since both imply a third degree of kinship . In this case, this problem would not exist“, celebrates the researcher.

The new method opens a door to connecting past and present. And Ernie LaPointe wants to cross it as quickly as possible. Sitting Bull’s body was buried at Fort Yates, North Dakota, but his great-grandson is convinced that his relatives opened the grave in 1953 and took his bones to a new grave in Mobridge, South Dakota. receive visitors. “I know that the remains that were transferred to Mobridge are from our ancestors, but there are skeptics,” explains Toro’s great-grandson Sitting to EL PAÍS. LaPointe hopes a new method of genetic analysis will help him discover where his great-grandfather is really buried.

The Vietnam War veteran would like the world to remember his great-grandfather as a person who “cared for the health and well-being of his people through the sacred ceremony of the Sun Dance, and who gave his life for them.” Danish geneticist Eske Willerslev goes further: “The Sitting Bull is a symbol of bravery, intelligence and kindness: the ideal leader.”

