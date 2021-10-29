News about the political crisis and covid-19 | TSE files requests for revocation of Bolsonaro-Mourão sheet | present

Copom raises basic interest rates for the economy to 7.75% per year, the highest since 2017

Amid rising food, fuel and energy inflation, the Central Bank (BC) tightened monetary policy belts even further. Unanimously, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic rate, the economy’s basic interest rate, from 6.25% to 7.75% per year. The decision surprised financial analysts, who had expected an adjustment to 7.5% per year.

In a statement, the Copom informed that the instability in the financial market caused by the decision to change the calculation of the spending ceiling made the BC further increase the pace of monetary tightening. In the assessment of the body, recent events have increased the risk of inflation rising more than expected, justifying the rise in interest rates.

“Despite the more positive performance of public accounts, the Committee assesses that recent questions regarding the fiscal framework have increased the risk of unanchoring inflation expectations, increasing the upward asymmetry in the balance of risks. This implies a greater probability of inflation trajectories above the projected one according to the basic scenario”, highlighted the text. The Copom informed that it should also raise the Selic by 1.5 percentage points at the next meeting of the agency, in December.

The rate is at the highest level since October 2017, when it was also at 8.25% per year. This was the sixth consecutive readjustment in the Selic rate. (Via Agência Brasil)