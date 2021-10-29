Neymar goes to court after being called a ‘disappointment’ by singer Zélia Duncan

Credit: Editing: Reproduction / Instagram @neymarjr and @zeliaduncan

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has filed a lawsuit seeking explanations from singer Zélia Duncan about a tweet published in September. In the message written by the artist at the time, the player had been called “disappointment as a citizen”.

EXTRA CLUB birthday Click and see the best deals! I WANT

André Rizek is threatened on social media and counters: ‘Do you think you can do it, bully?’

Neymar’s defense points out a possible crime of defamation and “injury to honor” of the PSG shirt number 10. According to information gathered by UOL, the lawyers also want to know if Duncan had any access to the athlete’s tax information to make his statements on the internet.

The process will give Zélia 48 hours to answer the 11 questions prepared by Neymar’s team and suggests a retraction of the singer on the same platform as the original publication. The professionals who provide legal support for the artist said that they are still unaware of the action.

understand the case

In September this year, singer Zélia Duncan used her Twitter account to comment on the way Neymar handled his tributes. An excerpt of the message already deleted on social media said that the player was “a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen”. The post ended with: “Pay your taxes”.

See more:

United ace Pogba launches first vegan and gender-neutral football boot

Neymar’s teammate in the Brazilian team becomes PSG target

Pressure on PSG? Neymar chooses the “hardest part” of being in a cast full of stars