Neymar goes to court against Zélia Duncan after being criticized on social media

Neymar Jr. went to court against Zélia Duncan asking for explanations about the criticism made by the singer and songwriter against him on social networks last month. The information is from columnist Diego Garcia of the UOL portal.

According to the publication, the attacker’s lawyers gave the artist 48 hours to respond to a question with 11 questions referring to a tweet.

Zélia is being accused of “injuring Neymar Júnior’s honor, possibly defaming him”, due to a post on Twitter.

“I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. Do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show your services. Oh, and pay your taxes!”, wrote the singer, who later deleted the post.

Soon after, the composer shared a post with the following message: “Wow, guys, so Neymar thinks he’s not respected as he should? Someone warns him that he never will be. Respect is something you earn and whoever knocks on the door thirty years of tomboy behavior lost any chance of getting there,” he emphasized.

The athlete’s prosecutors point out that the words “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and potential criminal consequences can be inferred from them”. Therefore, they opened the request for explanations against the artist.

The star wants the singer to confirm that he made the publication, the defense questions why Duncan then deleted the tweet and explained what he meant when he said that the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team would be a “disappointment as a citizen”.

“On what objective and concrete elements did the defendant (Zélia Duncan) base her conclusion on the person of the plaintiff (Neymar), as a citizen?”, question Neymar’s lawyers.

The player also asked for secrecy in the case.

Zélia Duncan reacts to Neymar Jr.

Prosecuted by Neymar, Zélia showed surprise to the Splash portal and said she did not know until this Thursday morning (28/10) that the Paris Saint-Germain striker had filed a lawsuit against her in court.

“There is no reason for this [processo] Go forward. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I think it’s very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt about him. We are in difficult internet times. I’ll find out,” he said.

“I don’t even know if he saw this tweet of mine, which if I’m not mistaken it’s been a while. I don’t know, there must be people on duty taking care of him and wanting to talk, right? It’s funny Neymar wants to talk to me, but that’s ok”.

