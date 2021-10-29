Neymar questions criticisms about life outside the countryside: “How do you stay 12 years at the peak? Without taking care of yourself?” | international football

“I won’t stop doing anything”. Who affirms, or rather, reaffirms this is Neymar. In an interview with the channel “Fui Clear”, the Brazilian national team and PSG forward questioned the criticisms he suffers about his life outside the field. The 29-year-old reiterated that his active nightlife never influenced his performance on the field. And reinforced your request for respect .

“I talk about respect, because people say: ‘Oh, Neymar doesn’t take care of himself, Neymar is this, that’. So how are you going to be 12 years at the peak? Without taking care of yourself? It’s complicated”, he declared.

+ Professor Neymar? Craque discards any chance of being a coach in the future: “Far from it”

1 of 2 Neymar shows good form in Brazil’s victory over Peru, when he was criticized about his physical condition: “I leave when I know I’m not going to train” — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Neymar shows good form in Brazil’s victory over Peru, when he was criticized about his physical conditions: “I go out when I know I won’t train” — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Neymar stated that he likes to go to parties and have fun. But he never let it affect his daily life as a professional athlete. It is not in vain that you have a physical trainer and personal physiotherapists who help you daily.

– Then I went to a party, I met someone very famous, and they say: ‘Neymar is out, Neymar is a party, he can’t go to the party’. No, I go out when I can. I leave when I can. When I know I won’t train the next day. I won’t stop doing anything. I always said that. You have to charge me with what I do on the field – reiterated shirt 10.

The striker will turn 30 in February of next year and admits that he sees himself more mature. Especially in the way you take criticism. But on the field, that serenity, according to him, can change with his enormous desire to win.

– There are two types of people. On the field, I sometimes think I change. I want to win anyway. I have my mistakes, of course. I’ve already made a lot more mistakes, if I could change some things, obviously I would take other actions. But maturity is coming, it doesn’t mean that at 30 I’m practically perfect, mature. I want to leave my legacy in this sense.

The shirt 10, who is seven goals away from equaling Pelé as the top scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team in official games, also commented on the current level of Brazil. He evaluated the team’s chances at the 2022 World Cup, recalled the trauma of 2018 in the defeat against Belgium and commented on the relationship he has with his father and manager:

CHANCES IN 2022

– I believe this is a Cup to surprise, we know how difficult it is to win a Cup. It’s my biggest dream. I think we are getting ready, we have a good team, we have a good coach. We are preparing ourselves more and more so that we can adjust.

“For this Cup, we are going to be more prepared psychologically, mentally. I think it has everything for us to surprise”

TRAUMA AGAINST BELGIUM

– In my opinion, we play better. We lost two, three balls, which they ended up scoring. There was a penalty on Jesus (unmarked)

“That defeat hurt me a lot. Really hurt me. I stayed at home for a week without going out. I didn’t want to see anyone. But it happens. It is part of football”.

2 of 2 Neymar laments Brazil’s loss to Belgium: “It hurt me a lot” — Photo: Murad Sezer/Reuters Neymar laments Brazil’s defeat by Belgium: “It hurt me a lot” — Photo: Murad Sezer/Reuters

SELECTION REVIEWS

– Football has changed a lot. It’s not like before. Players have different profiles. We have good players, who are Top in Europe. But they are different profiles from what we had before. Can’t compare. But football is all about comparisons. There’s nothing to do. If you play nice and lose, they will demand the victory. If you play well and win in the basics, people ask you to play nice. Can’t please everyone. So keep quiet, it’s better, because one side won’t like it

NEW GENERATION

– Brazil is a country that generates many players. I think that at any moment they can arise. Brazil will not end up like this. I’m hoping for more to come, we have new boys now in the Seleção, like Vinicius and Rodrygo, who I think are players who can grow much more.

GALACTIC PSG

– Obviously the PSG has reinforced itself very well. Very quality players came, champions that for us it is a great pleasure to have them on our team (…). Football is played. It doesn’t matter what names you have on our team. We know about our potential, we know about the team we have today. But if we don’t play together, don’t work together, don’t work together, things won’t happen. As a team, we have to close ourselves more so that this can happen. We are getting to know each other better and better, and there’s everything for us to have a great season and win the titles we want

THE FATHER AND ENTREPRENEUR

– Each one trusts who he wants. Many players ended up suffering because of managers. The person I most trust in the world is my father. Since he was a little boy, why can’t he do it now? I see no problem (father being a businessman). Today, in addition to being my father, he is one of my best friends. The relationship we have is wonderful.