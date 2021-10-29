Neymar sues Zélia Duncan and asks for an explanation about the artist’s criticism

Neymar filed a lawsuit against singer Zélia Duncan after the artist stated that the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team is a “disappointment” as a citizen and that he should pay his taxes. The reviews were published last month on Twitter. The defense of the PSG player, in turn, asks the musician for explanations. The information is from ‘Uol’, who had access to the documents in the process.

Neymar’s lawyers gave Zélia Duncan 48 hours to answer a questionnaire about her tweet.

– I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show him service. Oh, and pay your taxes – criticized the singer, who deleted the post then.

The defense of the Brazilian national team star, according to the process, believes that the singer’s statements could hurt the ‘honor of Neymar Júnior, possibly defaming him’. Still in the process, the lawyers consider that Zélia Duncan’s quotes ‘exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and potential criminal consequences could be inferred from them’.

The artist deleted the publication shortly after. Neymar wants her to confirm that she made the post and questions the reasons for being deleted. In addition, it asks for explanations of what Zélia meant by ‘disappointment as a citizen’ and ‘pay your taxes’.

– On what objective and concrete elements did the respondent (Zélia Duncan) base her conclusion on the person of the applicant (Neymar), as a citizen? – says the process that ‘Uol’ had access to.

– Did the defendant have access to the records of any tax administrative procedure, any tax enforcement action or any other procedure or process in order to make said statement and publish it on her social network? – completes another part.

According to ‘Uol’, Neymar’s lawyers are leaning on a possible crime of defamation and suggested the retraction of Zélia Duncan, who said she was not aware of the process until this morning.

– There is no reason for this [processo] Go forward. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I think it’s very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt about him. We are in difficult internet times. I’ll find out – reported to ‘Uol’.

