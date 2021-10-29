Neymar warns about PSG and says what could make the galactic French team fail even with Messi, Mbappé and co.

In an interview with the channel I went clear, Neymar warned that PSG needs to have the stars play as a team to succeed on the field

O Paris Saint-Germain became a more starred team than it already was after signing the likes of Messi and Sergio Ramos in the last transfer window. Still, there is fear of the project’s failure.

Team jersey 10, Neymar made an ‘alert’ about the excitement. In an interview with the channel I went clear, the Brazilian reinforced that the team will need to play as a team to be successful.

“Obviously PSG has reinforced itself very well. Very quality players came, champions that for us it is a great pleasure to have them on our team (…). Football is played. It doesn’t matter what names you have on our team. We know about our potential, we know about the team we have today”, he said.

“But if we don’t play together, don’t work together, don’t work together, things won’t happen. As a team, we have to close ourselves more so that this can happen. We are getting to know each other better and better, and we have everything for us to have a great season and win the titles that we aspire to”, he added.

In the current season, PSG is the leader of the French Championship, with nine wins in 11 games, in addition to heading the group A of Champions League, entitled to victory over the Manchester City.