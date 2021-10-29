NFL: Packers Overcome Embezzlement, End Cardinals Unbeaten | football

There is no more undefeated team in the 2021/2022 season. Playing at home, the Arizona Cardinals were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 24-21 this Thursday in the opening of week 8 of the NFL. The match held emotion until the end, with Kyler Murray being intercepted with 12 seconds to go as the team was already within range of kicking the field goal of a draw.

Without Davante Adams, the best wide receiver of the team and the league, Green Bay bet on the land game to win the 7th in a row of the year. There were 151 yards on the ground, 78 from AJ Dillon and 59 from Aaron Jones. Still, the team had to rely on multiple errors from the Cardinals, who made three turnovers during the match.

AJ Dillon was the most used player in the Packers attack — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

the quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (GB) Kyler Murray (ARZ) attempted passes 37 33 Completed passes 22 22 yards 184 274 Touchdowns two 0 intercepts 0 two Rating 90.4 67.0

After three quick punts, two from the Packers and one from the Cardinals, it was the home team that put the first points on the scoreboard. Kyler Murray connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a long advance, leaving the team already close to the endzone. Three moves later, Chase Edmons received the direct snap and made the touchdown, opening 7-0.

Green Bay’s response came in the next campaign. The team needed 14 arrivals to reach the endzone at the beginning of the second quarter, with Aaron Jones using the force to get a few centimeters of the ball to the goal line, 7 to 7.

With seven minutes left in the second quarter, the Packers went to the punt and the ball hit Rondale Moore’s hands, being recovered by Green Bay. The team, however, failed to take advantage of the opportunity and left with just three points on Mason Crosby’s field goal, making it 10 to 7.

The start of the third quarter couldn’t have been worse for the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray was intercepted on the first attempted pass after the ball swerved into Rondale Moore’s hand. Five moves later, Aaron Rodgers found Randall Cobb in the end zone to make it 17-7.

The Arizona Cardinals knew they needed points for the game not to slip out of their hands. With the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who left the match in the first half due to pain in his thigh, the attack started to move again and the team started scoring again, with James Conner carrying the ball and cutting the deficit to 17-14.

The Packers responded with another long campaign. The team advanced 91 yards in 12 plays, the last one Aaron Rodgers’ short pass to Randall Cobb, the pair’s second touchdown, 24-14.

Even without DeAndre Hopkins, who left the field once more, the Arizona Cardinals managed to “confirm the service” and do another touchdown, again with James Conner, 24 to 21. And in the following campaign, the team’s defense finally managed to leave the field without suffering points, stopping the Packers in a fourth down into the redzone.

The Cardinals regained possession with 3:23 left in the game, needing a field goal to tie the game or a touchdown to tack. Quickly the home team advanced to the five-yard line of the attacking field, until Kyler Murray was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in a play that appears to have been some miscommunication between the QB and AJ Green. With that, the Packers left with the victory by 24 to 21.