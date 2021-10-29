North Korea encourages consumption of black swans to fight hunger

From printing coupons as replacement money to raising ornamental black swans to eat, North Korea is being forced to innovate to address economic woes and food shortages, recognized by the country’s own leader, Kin Jong Un , as pandeal border blockades drag on, reports suggest.

With the harvest period drawing to a close, international observers say North Korea’s economic and food situation is dangerous, and there are signs that China’s already large humanitarian aid shipments are increasing.

South Korea’s intelligence agency said at a closed-door parliamentary hearing on Thursday that the North Korean leader had issued orders calling for every grain of rice to be secured, and all efforts aimed at North Korean agricultural health, according to South Korean lawmakers.

Still, the spy agency said this crop could be better than last year’s because of warmer weather, and said North Korea is taking steps to reopen its border with China and Russia in the coming months. .

North Korea has long suffered from food insecurity, with international policy experts saying that mismanagement of the economy is accompanied by international sanctions imposed on the Asian country for its nuclear weapons. Furthermore, natural disasters and now the Covid-19 pandemic have aggravated the situation.

The North Korean leader acknowledged a “tense” food situation, but also said the economy had improved this year. North Korea disputed a report by UN investigators this month, which said thousands of the most vulnerable were at risk of starvation.

Officially, the country has not registered any case of coronavirus. UN agencies said North Korea has recently started to allow aid shipments, and figures released by China show a slow increase in trade.

Lack of ink and paper for currency

According to several media outlets citing unnamed sources in North Korea, the country’s central bank has been printing cash coupons worth about $1 due to a shortage of North Korean won notes.

Rimjin-gang, a Japanese news site operated by North Korean defectors, reported that coupons had been circulating since at least August, in part because paper and ink for the official currency were no longer coming from China.

The shortage of won notes may also have been exacerbated by a government crackdown on the use of foreign currency, particularly US dollars and Chinese renminbi, which had been widely used before, said NK News in Seoul, which said it confirmed the information.

Reuters was unable to confirm the use of the coupons.

“Delicious meat”

This week, North Korean state media promoted the consumption of black swan meat as a valuable food source and said the newly developed industrial-scale breeding would help improve people’s lives.

“Black swan meat is delicious and has medicinal value,” the ruling party’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper said on Monday (25).

Research into raising ornamental birds for food began in early 2019, and authorities told schools, factories and businesses to grow food and raise fish and other animals to increase self-sufficiency, reported NK News.

“The solution aims to circumvent both the failure of large-scale agriculture to provide adequate food supplies across the country and the latest government restrictions related to Covid-19, which have blocked much of food and other imports since early 2020.” wrote Colin Zwirko, correspondent and analyst for NK News.