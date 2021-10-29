Novel ‘Genesis’: Tamar is abused by Er on her wedding day

At final stretch of the novel “Genesis”, a wedding night by Tamar (Juliana Xavier) and Er (Tiago Marques) turn into hell for the young lady in a foreshadowing of what the sufferer still has to come. The scenes start to air this night (28) when Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) decides to marry his eldest son as a way to put him in line after the rebel spends the night with prostitutes.

At first, Onã’s brother (Caio Veagati) is against the union, but changes his mind when he meets Tamar again. During the wedding party that thrills Muriel (Rhaisa Batista), mother of the groom, Quenina (undisclosed actress) “teases” the bride when talking about Er. “His head should already be there in the tent, when he takes you there,” he fires. “Stop saying that, Quenina!”, Muriel replies awkwardly and smiles.

And confirming her nervousness about the consolidation of the marriage, Tamar laments the absence of her mother. “I wish she were alive to better guide me about… what’s going to happen in the tent,” he says just before returning to the dance. At the other end of the celebration, Er feeling that his brother likes his wife teases him.

“Tamar will be mine tonight, all night… and I’ll enjoy every moment,” he teases, which will have a tragic end during an argument with his father. Onã does not react to the provocations although he looks more and more furious at his brother.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Er grabs Tamar by force. ‘It’s mine!’

And it is when he is alone with Tamar, on whom he will give a belt beating, that Er shows all his lack of character. First, he annoys the woman by looking at her with lust. Then he grabs her and kisses her forcefully to the girl’s disapproval. “What are you doing? Calm down, wait,” she says while being kissed against her will and being taken to bed.

Not satisfied, he demands that the woman take off her clothes. As she goes against it, Er tries to do it. “Didn’t you hear what I said? Take off your clothes. You’re my wife now. Mine. So I can do with you what I want,” Tamar fires threateningly and just before throwing her on her bed.

“Er, please!” he asks to no avail. “You don’t have to do this,” continues the bride. “I told you to be quiet!” says the son of Judah, grabbing the woman’s face violently. “I was forced to get married, you know? I didn’t want to… So since it was like that with me, today you’ll get a taste of what it’s like to have to do something against your will”, she concludes, already causing Tamar to cry, she responsible for preventing Judah from trying against his own life later on.