Actor Joaquim Lopes made the union with singer Marcella Fogaça official this Thursday, 28

Officially married! Joaquim Lopes (41) and Marcella Fogaça got married in civil this Thursday, 28, in Rio de Janeiro.

The couple announced the news of the wedding when they shared some clicks made in the registry on social networks, and said that they intended to get married last year, however, they had to postpone the plans due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Now officially Mr. and Mrs. Lopes. It was supposed to be in May 2020. The world has stopped, so much has happened… my God. The two greatest loves of our lives came and now it worked. As it had been doing for a long time. I love you Marcella #familyfogaçalopes #nois #nossobeijopelomundo”, wrote the actor.

Marcella also talked about marriage and declared herself to her husband. “It was supposed to be in May 2020 with party and everything. Then in March of that same year the world paused. Then in March 2021 our world became a complete Universe and even being a family since the day I said yes to you in 2018, I am very happy to be your wife on paper, in soul, in heart, in life, forever. I love how we know how to be one, always knowing that we are two, or better, four. ! I love you!!! Kisses, Mrs Fogaça Lopes”, wrote the singer.

Joaquim and Marcella have been together since 2018 and are the parents of the twins Sophia and Pietra, who are seven months old.

Check out the photos of the wedding of Joaquim Lopes and Marcella Fogaça:





Last accessed: 29 Oct 2021 – 02:20:53 (403203).