Nubank and C6 have the worst ombudsman among the 10 largest banks in the 3rd quarter, says BC – Época Negócios

On a scale from zero to five, the Nubank index was 1.84 in the third quarter of 2021, while that of the C6 was 2.36. (Photo: Disclosure)

Nubank and C6 Bank have the worst ombudsmen among the ten largest financial institutions in the country, indicated the Ombudsman Quality Ranking, released on Thursday, 28, by the Central Bank. On a scale from zero to five, the Nubank index was 1.84 in the third quarter of 2021, while that of the C6 was 2.36. The lower the index, the worse the ombudsman.

The index is formed from complaints registered by citizens in the Central Bank’s service channels. Aspects such as the banks’ response time to complaints and the quality of the response are considered. There is also a 0.1 point bonus for institutions that participate in the Consumidor.gov.br platform. of alternative solution of consumption conflicts. The conflict resolution tool is operated by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon).

For an institution to have its ombudsman evaluated, it is necessary that, in the reference quarter, at least 30 complaints are analyzed and 30 responses offered. Among the ten largest institutions in the country, Nubank had an average response time of 7.63 business days , with a complaint about the quality of the response. In the case of C6, there were 7.04 working days for a response and 72 complaints against the quality of the response, in addition to one complaint against the ombudsman itself.

The third worst ombudsman, according to the ranking, belongs to BTG Pactual/Banco Pan, with an index of 2.41. In the list of ten institutions, Inter appears with the best rating for ombudsmen, with an index of 3.89. Next, there are Caixa Econômica Federal (3.85) and Banco do Brasil (3.68).

Smaller Institutions

Among the other institutions evaluated, the worst ombudsman is Industrial do Brasil, with an index of 1.30. Next, appear Parati – Credit, Financing and Investment (1.41) and XP (1.56).