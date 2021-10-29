Occupation goes up, but workers earn less and in precarious vacancies

Photo: Márcia Folleto / Agência Brasil





In August, the labor market maintained its slow recovery trajectory. There are more people employed, but most have returned to the market in precarious positions, with low wages. Given the expected slowdown in the pace of growth in 2022, a more vigorous resumption of employment in the country in the short term may be threatened.

Data released on Tuesday, 26, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that in the moving quarter up to August the unemployment rate decreased to 13.2%, compared to 14.6% calculated in the moving quarter up to May.

Despite the improvement, the country still has 13.7 million people looking for a vacancy. Among those who keep working, the average wage has dropped a record, and no longer reaches 90% of what they received a year ago.

There is a long way to go for the country to return to a single-digit unemployment rate, as in 2015, said Sergio Vale, chief economist at consultancy MB Associados. “Perhaps three or four years, it will be a long and time-consuming process. It won’t happen next year or in 2023,” said Vale.

In addition to being insufficient to recover all the jobs lost by the pandemic, the generation of vacancies, which reached 3,480 million workers in one quarter, was marked by poor quality: informal jobs with lower pay.

“People have returned to the labor market for lower wages, and, in addition, high inflation still eats some of this income,” explained economist Rodolpho Tobler, responsible for the Antecedente Employment Indicator (IAEmp) of the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV).

YIELD

The average real income of workers dropped 10.2% compared to a year earlier, the biggest drop ever recorded in the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous), initiated in 2012 by the IBGE.

“There is a job recovery, but a recovery without income,” said Vale. “Yield will start to have more significant drops due to inflation,” he said.

According to Adriana Beringuy, IBGE’s coordinator of Work and Income, the “quite significant” increase in occupation marked the accentuation of a movement that had already been observed in previous moving quarters – the gradual resumption of normality in economic activities, amid the advance of vaccination against covid-19.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.