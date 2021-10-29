Only self-employed work surpasses the pre-pandemic level in Brazil, says IBGE – 10/29/2021 – Market

In a list of six types of occupation, self-employment is the only one that surpasses the pre-pandemic level in Brazil, indicate data from the Pnad Contínua (National Survey by Continuous Sample of Households).

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the survey this Wednesday (27).

In the quarter ended in August, the number of self-employed workers (with and without CNPJ) once again hit a record in the country, reaching 25.4 million. The contingent is the largest in the historical series started in 2012.

In the same quarter of 2019, before the pandemic, the number of self-employed workers was 24.3 million. In other words, when comparing the two periods, the group had a positive variation of 4.6% (more than 1.1 million).

Another five categories surveyed registered negative variations. This means that they still have a smaller or relatively stable employed population compared to the pre-crisis.

The biggest reduction, in percentage terms, was registered by employers. In the quarter to August 2021, the number of professionals working in this condition was 3.8 million, 12.9% below the same period in 2019 (4.3 million).

There were also negative changes in the employed population in the following sectors: domestic work (-12.1%), employees in the private sector (-6.7%), family auxiliary work (-6.6%) and employees in the public sector (- 0.7%).

According to economists, the advance of self-employment can be mainly associated with the effects of the economic crisis.

Faced with the scarcity of jobs, opening a business was the income alternative found by the workers.

“Many people follow this line because they do not depend on selective processes to work. This was intensified by the need for the pandemic”, says economist Rodolpho Tobler, a researcher at FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation).

Most of the self-employed professionals are informal. Of the 25.4 million in the quarter through August, 19.4 million (76.3%) did not have CNPJ. The portion with the registration was 6 million (23.7%).

In the same quarter of 2019, the country also had about 19.4 million self-employed workers without a CNPJ. This group shrank in the initial phase of the pandemic, but has been signaling a resumption in recent months.

The portion with CNPJ was 4.9 million in the quarter until August 2019. That is, it advanced around 23.9% during the health crisis.

“There is an attempt to formalize these people in order to have access to some kind of benefit. But this high level of self-employment has to do with the process of getting out of the crisis”, analyzes Tobler.

According to the IBGE, the employed population, in general terms, reached 90.2 million people in the quarter through August.

The mark means growth of 10.4% (more 8.5 million) compared to the same period in 2020. However, it is still 3.7% below (less 3.4 million) the same period in 2019.

“We have an improvement in the margin in the labor market, but it is not yet a full recovery. Self-employment is the way that many people find to get by or even do odd jobs”, observes Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associates consultancy.

According to him, the low performance of the economy before Covid-19 already made it difficult for a more comfortable environment for employment. With the health crisis from 2020 onwards, the situation has worsened, and is only now showing more positive signs.

The problem, says Vale, is that the recent worsening in macroeconomic projections for 2022 brings additional risks to the job market.

This worsening gained strength last week, after the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party) decided to circumvent the spending ceiling to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

In the view of the financial market, fiscal uncertainty tends to compromise GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in 2022 and, consequently, threatens the reaction in the labor market.