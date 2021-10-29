Open Banking facilitates the repayment of loans and financing; understand | Economy

Lucas Braga Open Banking facilitates the repayment of loans and financing; understand

Starting this Friday (29th), the third phase of the Open Banking will take effect, which aims to bring more freedom to the financial system customer. The term in English means “Open Bank” because it allows the sharing of customer data from one financial institution to another.

With more agility to transfer your banking history to another bank, the customer will find it easier to carry out loans and financing portability, in order to choose the one that offers the lowest rates.

The financial innovation leader at Fenasbac (National Federation of Associations of Central Bank Servers), Rodrigoh Henriques, recalls that portability already exists, but with the implementation of Open Banking it will work more freely and will be more common.

“Open Baking allows you to connect with many institutions at the same time, so it will be easier for you to find the best funding for your profile”, he explains.

This is due to the functionality that will take effect from tomorrow called “credit proposal forwarder”. This tool works as a link between the consumer and the world of financial products.

“Let’s assume that I wanted to finance a R$14,000 motorcycle. I give my data, number of installments and when I want to start paying. Based on my set of rules, the proposal forwarder goes to institutions that he/she has an agreement digitally and they offer me what I’m looking for at the lowest rates,” exemplifies Rodrigoh.

“Look at the level of competition. A hundred institutions may be competing for this loan I want to make. And then this competition makes the rates lower and the price I pay consequently decreases”, he concludes.

