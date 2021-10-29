Optimistic Bitcoin Miners Are Shocking Cryptocurrency Offer – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing a supply shock due to the appetite of miners, who firmly believe that current prices do not reflect the real value of the cryptocurrency and, therefore, refuse to sell it in the market. The information is in a report by the American brokerage Kraken released this Thursday (28), which paints a scenario of supply shock for the digital asset.

According to the survey, the hodlers, the nickname given to cryptocurrency accumulators, including miners, are more optimistic than ever and hit accumulation records in recent months even while Bitcoin was at a low or in the midst of a new all-time high recorded last week.

Since the end of May, the percentage of coins that have been moved recently (last six months) has been falling in relation to the total number of units held by users. The lower this number, the greater the propensity of Bitcoin owners to hold assets longer, waiting for a more substantial rally – so the greater the optimism that the market top has not yet arrived.

Currently, the percentage of currencies moved up to six months ago has dropped 11.8 points to lows not seen since November 2018, when the BTC traded at $5,700. At the time, the digital currency started an upward movement that would bring the price to close to US$ 20,000 in just over a month.

The positive sentiment also extends to the mining activity itself. O hash rate (hash rate) of Bitcoin, an indicator that indicates the computing power used to validate cryptocurrency transactions, returned to levels seen before the Chinese government’s ban on mining activity in May.

The rise comes amid a reconfiguration of the world mining map after the stampede of companies in the sector in China. Since the first half, miners have moved to countries like Kazakhstan, which offers cheap electricity, and the US, which has renewable energy solutions.

According to Charles Edwards, founder of investment firm Capriole, the processing power devoted to the Bitcoin network has only been higher than it is for six days in history, indicating industry optimism for the price of Bitcoin.

An increase in the rate reveals greater competition to validate transactions, which results in greater use of resources in the activity. Historically, this kind of expressive growth only happens when miners expect the price of Bitcoin, which is key to sustaining the business, will rise in the short term.

Also according to Kraken, at least two indicators show that digital currency is currently halfway between the oversold and overbought territories, which indicates that there is still room for growth.

For the exchange, the behavior of long-term holders and miners, combined with increased demand, form a supply crisis that puts Bitcoin in a strong position for an uptrend.

The data reinforce the expectation of a new maximum for this year. According to experts heard by InfoMoney, there is still on the table the chance for the cryptocurrency to reach US$ 100,000 soon, possibly still in 2021.

