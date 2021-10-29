Overclocker takes Intel Core i9-12900K at 6.8GHz and breaks multiple records

Using DDR5 memories overclocked to 6200 C34, Splave annihilated previous results in Geekbench 4 and 5

After much anticipation, Intel is finally releasing its 12th generation of processors. known by the codename Alder Lake, the new series of chips brings an extensive list of new features to the market, including support for the DDR5 and LPDDR5 type memories, in addition to the connections PCI Express 5.0.

As well as the Adrenaline team, several vehicles have received the components for the first tests (you can check our unboxing below or by accessing this link).

Naturally, the overclockers on duty also started their tests and, without wasting time, even broke some records. One example was Allen “Splave” Golibersuch, overclocking specialist at Tom’s Hardware.

With the help of some liquid nitrogen tanks (for extreme cooling, below zero degrees), Splave tested the limits of an Intel Core i9-12900K, the most powerful of the Alder Lake line, to date.



accelerating the monster

Splave’s overclocking reached speeds of up to 6.8 GHz on the eight performance cores of the Intel Core i9-12900K (called Golden Cove Performance Colors, or P-Colors). This represents an impressive 31% increase from the factory’s maximum operating frequency, which is 5.20 GHz.

Efficiency cores (E-cores, or Gracemont) have also been accelerated to up to 5.3GHz, a 36% increase over the standard clock of these units. Splave was also able to adjust the ring/cache frequency to 5.5 GHz.

Overclocks were performed in a ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Edition motherboard, which comes with only two memory slots to try to improve module performance under high operating speeds.

Other components of the experiment included a DDR5-4800 memory kit (with overclocking to DDR5-6200 C34 standard), der8auer’s Reaktor 2.0 LN2 nitrogen tanks and a 1600W SuperNOVA power supply from EVGA.



Effortlessly breaking records

With such an expressive overclock, Splave was able to break the Single-core and Multi-core records of the Benchmark apps Geekbench 4 and Geekbench 5. However, when running XTU 2.0, the machine proved unstable, forcing the overclocker to reduce the frequency of the P-cores to 6.7 GHz in order to complete the test.

In Geekbench 4, the scores were 11,669 and 93,232 for the single and multi-core tests, respectively. In Geekbench 5 the scores were 2,740 and 26,649, in the same order. In the XTU 2.0, the final result was 12,765 points in total.

By way of comparison, Tom’s Hardware points out that the previous record holders were the Intel Core i9-11900K (Rocket Lake) and the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (with Zen 3 architecture) processors. They had scores of 2,309 and 20,929, respectively, on Geekbench 5 (Intel on single and AMD on multi-core).

Thereby, the new overclocked Intel Core i9 12900K beat Intel’s own single-core record by 19%, while also leaving AMD performance behind by a margin of 27% in total.

please note that this is just the first version of the processor and especially of the DDR5 type RAM memories, which, over the months, must undergo a maturation in the manufacturing processes, consequently reaching even higher speeds, with fair timings and less latency.

The 12th generation Intel Core, with the new processors and the Z690 chipset for desktops, will be officially launched on November 4th, using the new LGA 1700 socket. Check out more details about the new line in the article below:

Source: Tom’s Hardware