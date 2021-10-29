Pacheco sets up a meeting with Petrobras to discuss fuel prices

Rodrigo Pacheco (Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil)

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), stated that he will have a meeting with the board of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) right after the November 2 holiday to discuss a solution for the price of fuel. The date has not been announced, but it should come next week, according to the senator.

According to the senator, the meeting will serve to find “where is the root of the problem” of the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel. Pacheco mentioned that it is possible to provide solutions in the tax field, in the creation of an equalization fund and in the company’s own policy.

“If it is something that may require some kind of initiative from Petrobras, we will listen to the Petrobras board in this regard,” Pacheco said at a press conference in the Senate. There is a possibility for governors to participate in the meeting.

“There is a solution that can come from Petrobras and the government itself in relation to the pricing policy, that eventually an adjustment can be made in relation to this dependence on fuels in relation to the dollar,” said Pacheco, citing this initiative as one of the proposals under discussion.

