Pacheco talks about “adjustment” in Petrobras’ pricing policy again | Policy

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), again defending today that the Petrobras analyze the possibility of an “adjustment” in your fuel price policy, especially with regard to the peg to the dollar. Pacheco said that he should have a meeting with Petrobras’ board of directors on this topic next week, after the All Souls’ holiday, and he intends to take representatives of the governors with him.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted the so-called Import Parity Price Policy (PPI), which links the price of oil to the international market based on the price of a Brent barrel, which is calculated in dollars. Therefore, the international value of oil and the dollar rate directly influence the composition of the company’s prices. The matter is being discussed in the Senate due to the processing of a bill that changes the ICMS charge on fuels.

“I requested a meeting with the Petrobras Board of Directors, they kindly returned. We have adjusted the possibility of a meeting early next week, after the holiday, so that we can, together, talk about these projects to understand where this problem is: if the problem is it is in the pricing policy, for example,” he emphasized.

In addition, he defended that Petrobras take a stand on the creation of a fuel price equalization fund, an idea that was adopted by the governors.

“If the problem is tax, it is our role and that of the federal government, and for that there are the most diverse initiatives. If it is something that may require any kind of initiative from Petrobras, we will listen to the board in this regard [mudança na política de preços]. Let’s try to hold this meeting with governors, together or separately. Important is to identify the root of this problem. It’s good to hear from Petrobras about the idea of ​​the equalization fund,” he added.

Then, Pacheco defended that the Executive and Legislative branches find a solution as quickly as possible, as a way to avoid a stoppage of truck drivers. According to him, this would be “very bad for the economy”.

Time is pressing and the policy has to provide a solution, whether in Petrobras’ pricing policy or in an equalization fund. This sacrifices the Brazilian population and those who depend on diesel oil such as truck drivers. I understand the category [dos caminhoneiros]. Our desire is to provide a solution to avoid any stoppage, which would be very bad for the economy. We have to streamline as much as possible,” he defended.

Finally, he once again repeated the idea of ​​an “adjustment” in price policy as something more effective even than tax reform, another issue mentioned by governors. “The tax order solution is one of them, but it has a transition period, stages of processing, so it is a longer path, although it is a definitive solution. Another solution would be with Petrobras, in relation to the pricing policy for which eventually adjustments can be made in relation to this dependence on fuels on the dollar,” he concluded.

Faced with the impasse in the analysis of the PEC dos Precatórios, defended by the government to guarantee the funding of the Brazilian Aid in 2022, Pacheco said again that he awaits the decision of the Chamber on the proposal. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), tried to put the PEC to a vote this week, but he didn’t have enough support.