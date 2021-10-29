Packers beat Cardinals with surreal endgame intercept and take down last undefeated

Packers managed to save themselves with an intercept in the end zone with 15s to go and beat the Cardinals

THE NFL there are no more undefeated! In a spectacular game this Thursday, the Green Bay Packers won the Arizona Cardinals 24 to 21 and knocked out the last team that hadn’t lost in the season. As a bonus, he “stole” the first place in the National Conference from his rival.

The Packers victory has a direct responsibility: Rasul Douglas. The cornerback was responsible for the decisive play of the match. With just 15 seconds left on the clock, he intercepted a pass from Kyler Murray to AJ Green in the end zone and not only avoided the comeback but even barred the chance of a draw that would have taken the game into overtime.

It was the icing on the cake of a great Green Bay defense game. The team managed to steal the ball three times from rivals – two interceptions and a fumble. And the battle of turnovers turned out to be completely decisive in the match.

In attack, Aaron Rodgers missed Devante Adams and Allen Lazard, embezzled by COVID-19. But he knew how to do very well with what he had at his disposal. He closed with “only” 184 yards, but managed two touchdowns and still handled the ball very well.

It also knew very well how to share the game with the ground attack. AJ Dillon closed with 78 yards and Aaron Jones with 59 more and a running TD – plus 51 more overhead yards.

On the Cardinals side, Kyler Murray had a day to forget. He even completed 274 yards, but took two interceptions and failed to get a TD.

Arizona’s scores all came from land play. There were two TDs for James Conner and one more for Chase Edmonds.

Now, the two teams have a campaign of seven wins and one loss for the season. The Packers, however, have the advantage in direct confrontation.

moment of apprehension

The game still had a very tense moment. In the third quarter, Jonathan Ward of the Cardinals tackled Kylin Hill’s return but ended up hitting his neck in a very ugly scene.

The Arizona player was slumped on the lawn, barely able to move, and had to be removed from the field by ambulance. Afterwards, however, the information was that he was already able to move.