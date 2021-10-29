Palmeiras takes advantage in a recent retrospective against Grêmio; see numbers | palm trees

Palmeiras will face Grêmio next Sunday, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre, to try to extend their winning streak in the Brasileirão and get closer to the leader Atlético-MG. In addition to the good moment, Verdão has a recent favorable record against their opponents from Rio Grande do Sul.

The last defeat from Palmeira against the Gremistas was in the 2019 season: 2-1 in a game played at Allianz Parque, by Brasileirão. Since then, the alviverde team has built an unbeaten run of five games: two draws and three wins.

1 of 2 Commemoration of Palmeiras’ goal in a match against Grêmio — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Commemoration of Palmeiras’ goal in a match against Grêmio — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The numbers are more positive for Verdão if only the matches at Arena do Grêmio are considered: there are four wins, three draws and two defeats in nine matches since the inauguration of the stadium. In Porto Alegre, the last negative result of the people from Palmeiras was in 2016.

102 games

44 Palmeiras wins

21 Grêmio victories

37 draws

146 goals scored by Palmeiras

104 goals scored by Grêmio

Last season, Palmeiras and Grêmio decided the Copa do Brasil. Verdão won the knockout tournament for the fourth time in its history with two victories: 1-0 in Porto Alegre and 2-0 in São Paulo.

For this Sunday’s clash, the teams are going through different moments. Verdão is second in Brasileirão, ten points behind Atlético-MG, and tries to keep the momentum going – the team comes from three consecutive victories. Grêmio is in the relegation zone, in penultimate place.

Remember the last five clashes between Palmeiras and Grêmio:

9/20/2020: Grêmio 1×1 Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

1/15/2021: Palmeiras 1×1 Grêmio (Brasileirão)

2/28/2021: Grêmio 0x1 Palmeiras (Brazil Cup)

7/3/2021: Palmeiras 2×0 Grêmio (Brazil Cup)

7/7/2021: Palmeiras 2×0 Grêmio (Brasileirão)

