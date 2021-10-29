Palpitation Combat: Blachowicz favorites against Glover at UFC 267 | combat

Brazil could have four UFC titles again this Saturday, when Glover Teixeira, from Minas Gerais, challenges champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title, in the main event of UFC 267. Palpitão Combate, however, is not very confident in the chances of the fighter from Sobrália-MG. Among our guessers, Polish has a clear advantage.
Islam Makhachev, Jan Blachowicz and Petr Yan are UFC 267 favorites — Photo: Infoesporte
Out of 15 panelists this week, 10 pointed to victory for the defending champion this Saturday, and only five took the risk by betting on Teixeira. Still, Blachowicz is the card’s least favorite. The biggest ones are Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, almost unanimous in their confrontations with Dan Hooker and Li Jingliang, respectively.
In the other title shot on the card, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan is super favorite to take the division’s interim belt against American Cory Sandhagen. And in the fight between Brazilians that ends the preliminary card, Amanda Ribas has a big advantage in the hunches against Virna Jandiroba.
Check out the newsroom’s hunches for UFC 267:
Detailed hunches
|Blachowicz x Teixeira
|Yan x Sandhagen
|Makhachev x Hooker
|Volkov x Tybura
|Jingliang x Chimaev
|Ribas x Jandiroba
|Adriano Albuquerque
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Ana Hissa
|Teixeira
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Bernardo Edler
|Blanchowicz
|Sandhagen
|hooker
|Tybura
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Caetano Camargo
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Camilo Pinheiro Machado
|Teixeira
|Sandhagen
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Evelyn Rodrigues
|Teixeira
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Felipe Braga
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Jandiroba
|Gleidson Venga
|Teixeira
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Klima Pessanha
|Blanchowicz
|Sandhagen
|Makhachev
|Tybura
|Jingliang
|Jandiroba
|Luciano Andrade
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Marcelo Russio
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Marcos Luca Valentim
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Raphael Marine
|Teixeira
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|romulo sardine
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Ribas
|Zeca Azevedo
|Blanchowicz
|Yan
|Makhachev
|Volkov
|Chimaev
|Jandiroba
O Combat broadcasts UFC 267 live and exclusively next Saturday starting at 11:10 am (Eastern Time). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com exhibit the “Warming Up Combat” and the first two fights; the website follows the event in real time.
Three lead points in UFC Borrachinha x Vettori
the commentator Marcos Luca Valentim and the producers Marcelo Barone and Zeca Azevedo they were the best UFC Borrachinha x Vettori scorers, with five hits each, including the main event bonus. Valentim gained one position, and Zeca moved up two, to a fifth-place tie with Adriano Albuquerque and Klima Pessanha.
*Hasn’t guessed at one or more events this year
