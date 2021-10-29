Pão de Açúcar launches ‘Fresh’ format with stores focused on fresh products

(disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) announced this Thursday (28) the launch of Pão de Açúcar Fresh, a new format of the chain specialized in fresh and perishable food.

According to the company, the objective is to offer a complete and specialized assortment of fruits, vegetables and vegetables (FLV), services in butchers, fishmongers, sushi, bakery and cold meats and cheese counter, in addition to breakfast items, olive oils , pasta and wine.

The first unit, which will be inaugurated tomorrow (29) in São Caetano do Sul (SP), will have a portfolio of around 5.5 thousand products, with emphasis on restocking purchases of fresh products, FLV variety, both in common items and organic & exotic, plus fruit options ready to eat and vegetables ready to go.

“With Pão de Açúcar Fresh, GPA becomes a pioneer among the large food retail chains in the country to inaugurate a new model of stores specializing in fresh and healthy food”, says Frederic Garcia, director of specialized businesses at GPA. “The movement reaffirms the company’s omni-channel guideline and our purpose of being wherever the customer is.”

According to Jorge Feisal, CEO of GPA, the expectation is to open another store of this format in December 2021 and between 15 and 20 stores next year.

Among the novelties of the new Pão de Açúcar Fresh, the company also mentions the home shopping service with electric tricycle and delivery via the James platform and other delivery applications.

The movement comes amid the exit of GPA from the hypermarket segment, such as the Extra brand. “As we move out of hypermarkets, part of the cash that GPA will receive will be converted to the Pão de Açúcar brand in different formats: in the expansion of Pão de Açúcar supermarket stores, as well as in proximity formats,” said Garcia, during a press conference held this Thursday.

According to the executive, GPA currently has 92 Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores in the country and the expectation is to double that number in the next three years.

While the brand’s supermarket stores have about 1,000 square meters and Minuto stores, 200 square meters, on average, the new format will have between 400 and 700 square meters. “This fruit and vegetable model comes to compete with neighborhood formats, with some chains that have been standing out in the country, in addition to open markets”, added Garcia.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related