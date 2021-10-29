Parliamentary front in defense of cannabis wants medicine with cannabidiol in SUS and plans experiment with planting

SAO PAULO — The Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) launched, on the 20th, the first parliamentary front in defense of medical cannabis in the country. Formed by 21 parliamentarians from 12 parties, the group seeks the approval of a bill that obliges the state government to distribute free cannabidiol-based medicines that already have authorization from the National Surveillance Agency to patients who cannot afford it. Santária (Anvisa).

Also on the front radar are research into medicines and approval of a license to test the small-scale planting of the marijuana plant. The experiment would serve to measure the collection of taxes from the production of medicines and the social impact of their production. The bill suggested by the parliamentary front does not foresee any relationship with the use of cannabis as a recreational drug.

Doctors who study the subject point out that medicinal cannabis can be used to reduce chronic pain and alleviate symptoms of other diseases and medical conditions, such as autism, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, psoriasis, depression, anxiety, insomnia, schizophrenia and arthritis.

The main indications of the drugs, however, are for epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, says neurosurgeon Pedro Antonio Pierro Neto, who has been working with the medicinal use of cannabis since 2014, when Anvisa took the first steps to regulate the practice in Brazil . According to him, cannabis helps to control epileptic seizures, reduce the spasms of multiple sclerosis and the tremors and emotional disorders caused by Parkinson’s.

“Even for healthy people, cannabis can be very good. Just look at the Olympic athletes who used non-psychoactive cannabinoids before, during and after the competitions and managed to improve anxiety and relieve pain – says Pierro Neto.

The bill that provides for the free distribution of medicines that use one of the principles of marijuana in the state of São Paulo is authored by deputy Caio França (PSB) and is currently under discussion at the House’s Constitution, Justice and Writing Committee. The text faces resistance from conservative lawmakers, especially evangelicals.

The proposal facilitates access for those who do not have the money to import medicines and end up having to go to court, which takes time. If the project is approved, anyone with a medical prescription signed by a qualified professional will be able to withdraw the drug at SUS.

Defenders of the PL argue that setting aside a slice of the budget for the purchase of these drugs avoids the suffering of families whose only therapeutic alternative is these drugs. In addition, it would bring savings to public coffers, as it avoids legalization and allows for advance purchase.

— The main argument we hear is that the project is just a way to release the planting, use and legalization of cannabis, which is not true — says the coordinator of the front, deputy Sergio Victor, leader of Novo at Alesp. — That’s why we’re going to work on dialogue and engagement, to fight these prejudices and gather support for the agenda to move forward.

In addition to church figures, the parliamentary front’s calendar of events includes a series of discussions with scientists, farming associations and families of people who use the drugs to treat diseases such as fibromyalgia and Alzheimer’s.

Although the importation of medicines is allowed, the cultivation of the plant, even for medicinal purposes, is prohibited in Brazil. A bill pending in the Chamber of Deputies seeks to legalize the cultivation for medicinal and industrial use. In June of this year, the special committee that discusses the matter approved the proposal after several postponements.

One of the objectives of the parliamentary front is precisely the cultivation of the plant. According to Sergio Victor, the group will try to approve the so-called “regulatory sandbox”, a license to test new projects that do not yet have a legal provision. The authorization would make it possible to put into practice a controlled experiment with the planting of cannabis for medicines, which would help to measure the impact of tax collection and on the community, since one of the arguments of those who oppose the idea is that the release of the planting could increase the number of marijuana users.

According to the World Drug Report 2021, nearly 200 million people use marijuana as a recreational drug worldwide, a number that has increased by about 18% in the last ten years. In Brazil, according to the last National Survey on Drug Use by the Brazilian Population by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), approximately 7.7% of Brazilians aged 12 to 65 have used the substance at least once in their lives.

Fostering research will also be a priority for the front, which wants to give more legal certainty to the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. The idea is to raise funds from parliamentary amendments and contributions from the private sector and academia.

– There is a growing number of people who could have a rapid improvement in their quality of life with this treatment, but end up finding a huge bureaucracy ahead. As the largest assembly in the country, it serves as a crucial support for the agenda to gain speed in Congress as well – said the coordinator of the group.

Resistance in Congress

If at Alesp the front’s approval took just over a month and managed to bring together different political parties, in Congress the agenda meets with resistance. Bruno Pegoraro, president of the Institute for Social and Economic Research of Cannabis, participates in the articulation in the Chamber of Deputies and said that so far he has 37 of the 198 necessary signatures.

The institute supports the drafting of legislation across the country and conducts research and studies. One of them was carried out this year by Civi-Co, a civic-socio-environmental impact business hub, and concluded that 70% of the population supports the medicinal use of cannabis. The survey heard 1,000 people from all over the country, between men and women, over 18 years old, and from social classes A, B1, B2, C1 and C2.

— We have evidence of cannabis benefit in several ailments, but the main ones are chronic pain, epilepsy and parkinson. We have done this work of talking with local politicians to increase this type of discussion and bring projects that support the use of medical cannabis in public health treatment – he told GLOBO.