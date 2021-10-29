Patricia Abravanel interviews her husband Fabio Faria at Vem pra Cá

SBT is announcing for Friday (29th) an interview with the Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, on the program “Vem Pra Cá”, which is run by Patricia Abravanel. The purpose of the conversation at the station’s morning attraction is “to talk about the importance of the entry of 5G in Brazil”.

As this is a family arrangement, intended to advertise the government, the SBT deemed it necessary to explain:

Patricia clarifies that she wants to bring the viewers the information she receives at home, since Fábio is her husband. “I want to share the information I have at home,” says Patricia.

Two weeks ago, Patricia interviewed the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, on the program, with the declared objective of clearing doubts about Pix.

These interviews reinforce the governing character of the SBT. In addition to Silvio Santos’ support for President Jair Bolsonaro, the channel has opened space for comradely interviews with ministers and government officials. Before “Vem Pra Cá”, this role was already being filled by “Programa do Ratinho”.

It is not an unprecedented case, it is worth registering. In 2013, Luciana Gimenez received on her talk show on RedeTV! the then husband and partner of the channel Marcelo de Carvalho. The interview on “Luciana By Night” served for the executive to criticize Globo, “Pânico” and Ibope.