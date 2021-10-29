PC Vasconcellos values ​​Botafogo’s draw: ‘You don’t play Serie B to take the lead, you play to move up’

The 1-1 tie in the Botafogo like Goiás, Tuesday, in Serrinha, by the Serie B, divided opinions. Some complained that the Alvinegro team missed an opportunity to become the leader, others pointed out that they kept their distance of five points to the fifth place. the commentator Paulo Cesar Vasconcellos, in the program “SporTV Selection”, was in this second line.

– The result was not bad for Botafogo. I saw a lot of people saying that you lose your chance to take the lead, but you don’t play Serie B to take the lead, you play to be among the top four and go back to Serie A – summarized PC, who analyzed the game.

– Goiás started by pressing a lot, there was a mistake from the Warley and went ahead with Hugo. Botafogo reaches a tie with the release of Chay to carli, which is crucial for the team’s balance. In the last 15 minutes, Botafogo was sharper and had more pressure. Now, the result doesn’t leave any of the teams dissatisfied. I think that in Botafogo the error of Warley impacted on his performance throughout the match, it is the escape valve for the counterattack, he was not the same player, he was stuck, he practiced bureaucratic play and did not explore his best, going to the bottom line and crossings. It wasn’t a bad result, both are still fighting to be among the four and guarantee the return, which is the most important thing. The title is a cherry, a pride, but no pride is greater than guaranteeing a return to Serie A – he added.

Finally, the commentator opined that Caio Vinicius deserved to be expelled for disloyal entry into Chay.

– I’m not Central do Apito, but for me the ticket is for a red card, although I’m not a specialist in refereeing. In the entire game, Chay was the player who suffered the most fouls by Goiás and the Daronchus it seemed economical on the cards, which in a way gave autonomy to have a rotation of absences in Chay – concluded.