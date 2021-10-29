Pedophilia allegations extend Catholic Church decline in France – News

At the beginning of the month, a An explosive report revealed that more than 330,000 children and teenagers were allegedly abused by priests and Catholic Church officials in France for over 70 years. The institution, which has been losing power and influence in the country in recent decades, may see its decline accelerate, according to experts consulted by the New York Times.

According to the American newspaper, surveys carried out in the early 1960s showed that almost all French people were Catholic, with nearly 96% of those interviewed declaring that they had been baptized.

In 2018, data from the Study of European Values, one of the main surveys on the behavior of citizens of the European Union, revealed that only 32% of French people identified themselves as Catholic and only 10% regularly attended masses and other events. The institution itself says that today it celebrates 40% of the weddings it performed 20 years ago.

Part of this has to do with the institution’s loss of power within the country. Religious teaching was no longer applied in schools, the number of French priests decreased. Meanwhile, populations of other religious orientations, such as Muslims, have grown.

In an interview with the NYT, sociologist Céline Béraud, a professor at the School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences in Paris, highlighted that the report issued earlier this month shows that more than half of the sexual abuses against children and adolescents committed by people connected to the church occurred. between 1940 and 1969.

“This is the period when there were still tens of thousands of priests, when younger generations were baptized, went to religious school or were Girl Scouts,” said the expert, author of a book on the sexual abuse scandals in the Catholic Church. in the country.