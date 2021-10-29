Peso has a record devaluation in Argentina and the ‘blue’ dollar reaches US$ 198

The value of the currency sold on the Argentine parallel market is the highest ever recorded; country faces economic and political crisis

Rick Wilking/Reuters The difference between the blue dollar and the wholesaler is 98%, the maximum recorded in the last 11 months



O dollar sold on the parallel market Argentine, a price known as “blue”, reached the record mark of US$ 198 this Thursday, 28. After the increase of US$ 1 in the opening of negotiations, the blue dollar returned to US$ 197. Despite the fall, the face value is the highest on record, according to the local newspaper. La Nacion. The “Mayorista” dollar, which has its value calculated by the Central Bank and is used in market operations, is at US$ 99.69. With these values, the difference between the blue dollar and the wholesaler is 98%, the maximum recorded in the last 11 months. The country has been facing a series of economic problems. O Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has not grown since 2017. The pandemic dropped the index by 9.9% in 2020. Argentina still has a debt of almost US$43 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the midst of an economic and political crisis, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, attributed the high inflation in the country to speculation of “rascals”. “Inflation has no other explanation than the speculation of a group of rogues who want to seize the moment to make profits at the expense of the Argentines,” said the head of state, according to the EFE. The population’s dissatisfaction with the Argentine economy resulted in a weakening of the Fernández government after the primary elections in September. Of the 24 districts in the country, the governing ones won in only six of them.