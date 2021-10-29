Petrobras ADRs even fall 4% on the NY Stock Exchange after speeches by Bolsonaro; Ibovespa futures closes down 2.15%

President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

SAO PAULO – Before Petrobras’ third quarter 2021 result (PETR3; PETR4), President Jair Bolsonaro moved the state-owned ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) in the after market on the New York Stock Exchange this Thursday (28).

In live, Bolsonaro stated that he is studying a way to change Petrobras’ pricing policy, which soured the assets. “You live in a country that pays for everything in real and has the price of fuel pegged to the dollar. Nobody understands”, he pointed out.

Bolsonaro also stated that Petrobras has to play a social role and cannot be a company that generates such high profits.

“I repeat, nobody is going to break the contract, nobody is going to invent anything, but it has to be a company that makes a profit that is not as high as it has been,” he said. The president also reiterated that he spoke with Paulo Guedes, the economy minister, to put on the radar a possible privatization of Petrobras, as he has been highlighting in statements in recent days.

As a result, at 5:42 pm (Eastern time), on the NY Stock Exchange aftermarket, PBR (equivalent to common) shares fell 4.36%, to US$ 10.10, after closing with gains of 0.67%, at $10.56 on regular trading. At the same time, PBR-A assets (equivalent to preferred), less liquid, had a decrease of 1.93%, to US$ 10.15.

Around 6pm, PBR assets eased the losses, but still followed a significant drop, from 3.69%, to US$ 10.17.

On the B3, the Ibovespa futures maturing in December had losses in excess of 2.50%, ending post-market trading at a low of 2.15%, at 105,620 points, after the spot index closed the regular trading session on fall of 0.62%, to 105,704 points. The dollar futures maturing in November rose 1.91%, to R$ 5.645, after reaching an advance of more than 2% in the after market.

Petrobras has a rule in its bylaws, which was placed during the administration of the former president of the company Pedro Parente, which says that if the oil company is forced by the government to perform a function that harms it, it will have to be compensated.

In this context, Bolsonaro also again criticized what he calls the Petrobras price law, saying that he is looking for a way to change it.

“Petrobras is obliged to increase the price because it has to follow the legislation and we are trying here to find a way to change the law in this regard,” said the president.

Check out the president’s speech:

💬“You live in a country that pays for everything in real and has the price of fuel pegged to the dollar. Nobody understands”, said the president live on Thursday (28). Watch: pic.twitter.com/ECBJ14r8hn — InfoMoney | IM+ (@infomoney) October 28, 2021

What the president calls “law” is, in fact, the rule used by Petrobras for the composition of fuel prices in Brazil, taking into account the exchange rate variation in the country and international oil prices.

(with Reuters)

