Petrobras is a great dividend player in the short term, but a “value trap” in the medium term? Dilemmas continue after balance sheet

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – As in the last quarter, Petrobras’ result (PETR3;PETR4) was celebrated, with numbers that surpassed the most positive estimates of analysts, with a robust profit of R$ 31.1 billion between July and September. In addition, a robust payment of dividends after the new R$31.8 billion remuneration anticipation after the R$31.6 billion announcement in August, which leads to a dividend yield. of about 17%.

However, once again, the policy continues to impact the company and generate mixed feelings for the market, which was especially evident the day before.

Just before the state-owned company released its balance sheet, Jair Bolsonaro criticized the company’s high profits and also what he called Petrobras’ pricing law (which has guided the company’s recent good numbers) saying he is looking for a way to change it. “Petrobras is obliged to increase the price because it has to follow the legislation and we are trying here to find a way to change the law in this regard,” said the president.

After the speech, the state-owned ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) dropped by more than 4% earlier the night before, zeroing in losses only after the announcement of high dividends that, ironically, originated in the company’s numbers criticized by Bolsonaro. In any case, the performance of the shares, with PBR assets (equivalent to the common) registering only a slight increase of 0.47%, to US$ 10.61, around 6:30 am (Eastern time), brings the harbinger of a lukewarm reaction from investors to the result even after the strong payment of earnings, precisely because of the uncertainty regarding the next steps for the company, especially considering the proximity of the election year.

In addition, it should be noted that, the day before, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), stated that he will have a meeting with the Petrobras board right after the November 2 holiday to discuss a solution for the price of fuel. . The date has not been announced, but it should come next week, according to the senator.

In this sense, Morgan Stanley reiterated its equal weight recommendation (exposure in line with the market average) for PBR ADRs, with a target price of US$ 12.60, or an upside potential of around 22% compared to the closing of Thursday.

“Another good quarter supported the announcement of more dividends in 2021, reaching a 17% yield, and approaching (though not yet there) levels that we think Petrobras can potentially pay. But elections can make the road bumpy. Petrobras is a dividend dividend player, but it can be a value trap medium term [ou armadilha de valor]”, point out analysts Bruno Montanari and Guilherme Levy.

The bank’s analysts point out that, with the announcement of the additional payment of dividends in relation to fiscal year 2021 of R$ 31.8 billion, providing an additional yield of around 8% to shareholders and, together with the distribution of R$ 31.6 billion announced in August, the total dividend yield for the year is around 17.5%, considering the average share price of the last three months. “Noteworthy, this compares with the majors, currently trading at around 4.4% dividend yield, and Russian peers at 8.5%,” they point out.

In a strong quarter, supported by higher oil prices and production, along with cash from asset sales and the co-participation agreement in the Búzios field, the company reached its gross debt target of below US$60 billion, previously forecast for the end of 2022. The state oil company’s gross debt reached US$ 59.6 billion, against US$ 63.7 billion in the previous quarter.

Petrobras also benefited from the reversal of R$ 16.4 billion in the write-off for the loss of recoverable value (impairment) of some fields, due to the revision of the oil price curve in the short term.

Bank analysts also point out that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of BRL 60.744 billion, an increase of 81.7% compared to the same period last year, surpassed the consensus in 4% and the bank’s numbers at 15%, mainly due to higher-than-expected production and volumes (reported last week), which also boosted the final result, partially offset by financial results.

However, analysts point out that, although there are no apparent changes or strategy deviations under the new management team, the perception of potential government intervention in company policy is a concern, especially while the refinery privatization agenda is not completed (only two refineries have been sold so far, while the company faced challenges to sell another three). “We prefer to stay out of it for now, as we think our base and pessimistic scenarios seem equally plausible,” they say.

Bradesco BBI also highlighted that, in the midst of the heated debate in Brasília about a possible change in the state-owned price policy, the company released another excellent quarter. However, unlike Morgan, Vicente Falanga and Gustavo Sadka, analysts at the bank, have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for PETR4 assets, with a target price of R$ 42, or a potential increase of 45% in regarding the closing of the eve.

Falanga and Sadka assess that “taking a position on Petrobras will never be an easy decision”, noting that, if on the one hand there is political noise, on the other there is operational excellence, which leads to the irony of why the company’s Ebitda

it comes close to that of Exxon, one of the world’s leading companies, while its assessment comes close to that of Argentina’s YPF, which is beset with problems.

For analysts, however, there are opportunities for gains with the role of the Brazilian state-owned company. “Although there has been greater volatility recently taking into account the political and macroeconomic scenario, the valuation is already very depressed, while its dividends should remain robust, which should support the shares in relation to the performance of the Ibovespa”, they point out, which reinforces the positive recommendation for the roles.

Meanwhile, analysts at the house ponder, a short-term risk is the potential strike by truckers scheduled for next Monday (November 1), which could lead to an increasing risk if the government fails to negotiate.

With regard to dividends, analysts point out that more could be to come. And they point out that, so far, the company has paid an amount of around R$ 20 billion to the federal government, which can be used to promote new social programs such as the recently announced gas voucher voucher.

“The active use of Petrobras dividends as a financing tool for social programs aligns the interest of the controller with minority shareholders. We believe that more dividends can be announced with the results for the fourth quarter of 2021, supported by the company’s healthy balance sheet”, they state.

After the result, the market should keep an eye on the company’s webcast, which will take place at 10 am this Friday and should bring more signs of what to expect for the company, while the news from Brasília may continue to impact the shares more than the data operating in itself of the state-owned company.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related