Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) approves new remuneration of R$ 31.8 billion to shareholders, at R$ 2.437 per share

SAO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) informed this Thursday (28) that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a new advance payment of remuneration to shareholders for the year 2021, in the total amount of R$ 31.8 billion ( about $6 billion).

The amount is equivalent to R$2.437865 gross per outstanding preferred and common share.

This distribution is added to the R$ 31.6 billion announced on August 4, 2021, totaling R$ 63.4 billion (about US$ 12 billion) in anticipation to shareholders for the year 2021.

“The distribution considers Petrobras’ prospects for results and cash generation for the year 2021, being compatible with the company’s financial sustainability, without compromising the trajectory of reducing its indebtedness and its liquidity, in line with the principles of the Policy of Remuneration to Shareholders”, stated the company.

The additional amount will be paid in December, together with the installment already approved on August 4, 2021.

Petrobras shares will be traded ex-rights on the B3 and NYSE as of December 2, 2021. In other words, shareholders will have to have a paper position on the 1st of that month to be entitled to the proceeds.

The amount to be paid in December will be R$42.4 billion, equivalent to R$3.250487 gross per outstanding preferred and common share, being: (a) R$10.6 billion, equivalent to R$0.0 812622 gross per outstanding preferred and common share, approved on August 4, 2021 and (b) R$ 31.8 billion, equivalent to R$ 2.437865 gross per outstanding preferred and common share, approved on October 28, 2021.

For holders of shares issued by Petrobras traded on B3 payment will be made on December 15, 2021. ADR holders will receive payment from December 22, 2021.

The state-owned company also stated that it will declare and communicate the form of distribution (dividends and/or interest on equity – JCP) prior to the cut-off date.

“Amounts advanced to shareholders as dividends and/or interest on equity, adjusted by the Selic rate from the date of payment until the end of the year, will be deducted from the mandatory minimum dividends, including for purposes of payment of the priority minimum dividends of preferred shares” , highlighted.

After the disclosure of the remuneration to shareholders, the company’s third quarter result was released, with a net profit of R$ 31.142 billion, higher than expected.

