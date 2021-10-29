Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) reverses loss and profits BRL 31.1 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2021

Petrobras (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SÃO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) recorded net income of R$ 31.142 billion in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a net loss of R$ 1.546 billion registered between July and September 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of this year, when the company earned R$42.855 billion, there was a 27.3% reduction in earnings, the company informed this Thursday (28).

The projection, according to the average estimate of analysts compiled by Refinitiv, was for a profit of around R$ 20 billion in the third quarter of this year.

Petrobras Profit

As the company, in relation to the drop in profit compared to the second quarter, this is mainly due to the effect of exchange rate variation on debt.

In addition, the company points out that there were non-recurring effects related to the health plan and ICMS, and the absence of gains with reversal of impairment on investment from the sale of BR Distribuidora – currently Vibra Energia, which took place in the second quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, Petrobras emphasized that it had, on the other hand, positive results in the third quarter of this year, with reversal of impairment due to the revision of the short-term Brent curve.

The receipt of the co-participation agreement referring to the surplus from the Transfer of Rights in the Búzios field and the effects of the non-levy of the IRPJ/CSLL on the adjustment by SELIC of tax indebtedness also contributed positively.

Petrobras’ EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, were R$ 60.744 billion, up 81.7% year-on-year, but down 1.9% compared to the 2nd quarter.

The projection was R$ 56.1 billion. Revenue for the period totaled BRL 121.5 billion, compared to an expectation of BRL 118.93 billion.

Meanwhile, the recurring adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 63.873 billion, up 71.4% in the year and 6.4% in the quarterly comparison.

Revenue

Net sales revenue increased 71.9% in one year, reaching R$ 121.594 billion, while compared to the 2nd quarter it increased 9.8%.

More Informations soon

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related