Petrobras (PETR4) will pay R$31.8 billion in dividends; see the value per share

The board of directors of Petrobras (PETR4) approved this Thursday (28) the payment of R$ 31.8 billion (about US$ 6 billion) in a new advance payment for shareholders.

The total amount to be distributed by corresponds to just over R$ 2.437865 per share of Petrobras (PETR4) in circulation. THE state oil company will announce whether the remuneration will be distributed in the form of dividends or interest on equity (JCP) before the cut-off date.

This distribution announced today is in addition to the R$ 31.6 billion announced last August, totaling R$ 63.4 billion (about US$ 12 billion) in anticipation to shareholders for the year 2021.

“The distribution considers Petrobras’ prospects for results and cash generation for the year 2021, being compatible with the company’s financial sustainability, without compromising the trajectory of reducing its indebtedness and its liquidity, in line with the principles of the Policy of Remuneration to Shareholders”, explains the company in a material fact filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The company’s earnings will be paid on December 15 this year, but only for investors who have Petrobras shares at the end of December 1st.

For investors who own ADRs, the record date will be December 3rd. The company’s shares will be traded ex-rights in the B3 and on the NYSE from December 2nd. In addition, ADR holders will receive payment from December 22, 2021.

As the additional amount will be paid together with the installment already approved in August, in December the state-owned oil company will pay R$ 42 billion, equivalent to R$ 3.250487 per share. Of this total, R$ 10.6 billion correspond to the slice approved in August and the remainder corresponds to the portion approved today.

However, the company emphasizes that “the amounts advanced to shareholders as dividends and/or interest on equity, adjusted by the Selic rate from the date of payment until the end of the year, will be deducted from the mandatory minimum dividends, including for the purposes of payment of dividends priority minimum of preferred shares.”

Petrobras Quotation

The action of Petrobras (PETR4) ended today’s trading session up 0.94%, worth R$ 28.96, before the announcement of earnings.