Petrobras says profit returns to society and does not rule out new dividends – 10/29/2021 – Market

After president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) criticized Petrobras’ high profits, the company’s president, Joaquim Silva e Luna, defended that the company’s results benefit the whole of society, with the distribution of dividends to the Union, payment of taxes and investments .

This Thursday (28), Petrobras announced the distribution of another R$ 31.8 billion in dividends, doubling the amount foreseen for 2021, as remuneration for the accumulated profit of R$ 75.1 billion in the first nine months of the year.

This Friday (29), the company’s management said that a new portion of dividends may be distributed after the end of the fourth quarter, depending on the company’s performance in the last three months of the year.

The announcement of the quarterly results came shortly after statements by President Bolsonaro in defense of a “social bias” for the company. With the popularity affected by the escalation of fuel prices, the President of the Republic said that Petrobras “should not profit so much”.

“Petrobras does not pursue profit for profit,” said Silva and Luna this Friday (29). “Our goal is to return value to our shareholders and society through taxes, dividends and investments, which within the context of the energy transition must be accelerated.”

The president of Petrobras argued that, as the company’s largest shareholder, the Union will receive R$ 23.3 billion of the R$ 63.4 billion that the company has already approved to distribute in 2021.

“These are resources that help to support public policies for all Brazilians and that mainly benefit the most vulnerable”, he defended. “The healthier the company, the more resources it distributes to society.”

The company’s financial director, Rodrigo Araújo, left open the possibility of new dividends on the 2021 result, depending on the results of the fourth quarter. The values ​​announced so far are an anticipation of the return on performance for the year.

“Not compromising the company’s sustainability and depending on the fourth quarter results, our commitment is to return the excess cash [ao acionista]”, he said, in a virtual meeting with analysts to comment on the balance of the quarter.

The high dividends were targeted by the opposition to the government. For the PDT pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes, the numbers are “a slap in the face of every Brazilian and a deep stab in the heart of the poorest”.

“The gigantic profits – immediately distributed to shareholders – attack, mock, humiliate millions of people who pay for the most expensive fuel in history while powerful shareholders feast,” wrote Ciro a social network.

In fact, according to a survey released on Thursday by the Petrobras Social Observatory, the price of gasoline at the pumps last week reached the highest value since the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) began publishing weekly prices for the sale of fuels in 2002.

The R$ 6.36 charged per liter last week surpassed the R$ 6.25 in effect in February 2003, in an amount corrected for inflation, the highest price registered since then. Diesel and cooking gas had already set records throughout the year.

With the readjustments announced on Monday (25), the price of gasoline at Petrobras refineries has risen by 74% in 2021. Diesel has risen 65% since the beginning of the year. Analysts say the gap has not been eliminated and see room for further increases.

At the meeting with analysts, the president of Petrobras defended that the company’s good results crown “the biggest financial recovery in history” after the crisis caused by the price peg and the corruption scheme investigated by Operation Lava Jato.

“In July 2014, Petrobras’ gross debt was the largest corporate debt in the world,” he said. “Petrobras paid more than $6 billion a year with interest alone. This left the company at a great disadvantage compared to its competitors and stifled its investment capacity.”

In the third quarter, the company reached its debt target of below $60 billion 15 months in advance. Anticipating the target can further accelerate the distribution of dividends, according to the company’s shareholder remuneration policy.

Approved in 2019, the policy allows the distribution of dividends even with a loss and, in the case of debt below the target, the amounts may exceed the mandatory minimum or an amount equivalent to 60% of the difference between the cash flow and the value of the investments .

“Our expectation is, for the year 2022, to work with a scenario that is much more in line with the dividend policy and with the commitment to distribute 60% of the free cash flow,” stated Araújo.