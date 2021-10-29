Petrobras shares in NY fall sharply after Bolsonaro talks

Petrobras shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange (so-called ADRs, American Depositary Receipts) fell by 4.36% after speaking by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) during a weekly broadcast on social networks this Thursday (28th). ).

At live, Bolsonaro argued that Petrobras has a “social bias” and that, therefore, it does not have to be a company that generates very high profits, “as it has been”. He also again criticized the fuel price policy adopted by the state-owned company, stressing that he has been looking for ways to change it. (Watch the video below)

The statement resonated badly among investors and, around 5:42 pm, in the after market (trading opportunity after the close of regular trading) on ​​the American stock exchange, the company’s shares fell more than 4%, to US$ 10.10. At 7 pm, Petrobras released its balance sheet for the third quarter, with a profit of R$ 31.1 billion. With the result, the company’s accumulated profit in 2021 already totals R$ 75.1 billion.

In an interview with RedeTV!, held last night, Bolsonaro said that he had already asked Economy Minister Paulo Guedes for a study on the possible privatization of Petrobras, but said that the process is not simple because it depends on Congress’ approval of a any project sent by the federal government.

According to him, it is necessary to end the oil company’s monopoly in order to reduce fuel prices. The president acknowledged that in the past he was against privatization, but said that he has now changed his mind and asked Guedes for a study on the possible sale of the state oil company.

Increasingly, Bolsonaro has been pressured by the constant rise in fuels, which accumulate real high (above inflation) of more than 30%. Meanwhile, the company reversed years of losses in a string of profits that are distributed to its shareholders — among them, the federal government.

The soaring price of fuel is one of the factors that weigh most on inflation, which has already exceeded 10% in the last 12 months.

Petrobras is a mixed capital company: its shares are traded on the Stock Exchange, but majority control of voting shares remains with the federal government, which dictates the company’s direction.