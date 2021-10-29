PGR opens preliminary investigation to assess evidence pointed out by Covid’s CPI against Bolsonaro and other authorities with jurisdiction | Policy

The final report approved by the CPI of Covid was delivered to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, by the senators of the Commission this Wednesday (27). The 1,288-page document calls for 80 indictments and attributes President Jair Bolsonaro to nine crimes during the pandemic.

Covid CPI: senators deliver final report to attorney general

Among the 80 requests for indictment made by the CPI are: President Jair Bolsonaro; the ministers Marcelo Queiroga, of Health; Onyx Lorenzoni, from Labour; Braga Netto, from Defense; and Wagner Rosário, from CGU; Senator Flávio Bolsonaro; the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros; and five other deputies: Eduardo Bolsonaro, Bia Kicis, Osmar Terra, Carla Zambelli and Carlos Jordy, in addition to the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima.

The decision of the PGR to open the preliminary investigation is customary in this type of case. From this moment on, the team of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, will analyze the evidence presented by the CPI and assess whether it requests a formal investigation by the Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

In the order, Aras determines 10 internal measures for the progress of the investigations, including checking if there are procedures related to the investigations carried out by the CPI already in progress in the PGR, or legal proceedings in the STF and STJ, related to each of the thirteen authorities in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The document also defines how the confidential documentation received will be forwarded, in internal instances.

Aras also asked that prosecutors who are already involved in processes related to the pandemic are informed of the link to access the material sent by the collegiate.